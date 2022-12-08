Staff and students 'concerned' about proposed restructure of Māori, Pacific, Equity office

University of Canterbury staff have been given two weeks to respond to a proposal to restructure its equity team.

Staff and students at Canterbury University are concerned about a proposal to restructure its equity team, but it says the aim is to improve academic leadership to “meet modern tribal needs”.

A document was released to staff that proposes a reshuffle of reporting lines and separating off the Pacific and rainbow staff from the Office of Māori, Pacific and Equity - Te Waka Pākākano (TWP).

Stuff was told by numerous students and staff they are worried about the undoing of progress that the team has made together, but the university said it was about creating “new opportunities rather than a cost-saving exercise”.

Canterbury University became the first treaty university in 2021, and Ngāi Tūāhuriri ūpoko and Professor Te Maire Tau took up the lead role of pou whakarae to work alongside tumu whakarae (vice-chancellor) Professor Cheryl de la Rey to ensure the inclusion of te ao Māori, mātauranga (knowledge), and to uphold Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

Tau is named as the “decision-maker” in the proposal.

He said the driver of the recent proposal was to “realign roles and functions to Kā Waimaero (Office of Treaty Partnership) to meet our Treaty responsibilities” and give a “consolidated, comprehensive and responsive structure” to support ākonga (students) Māori.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Canterbury University Pou Whakarae Professor Te Maire Tau says the proposed changes would not involve job losses.

He disagreed that the change would involve several staff being demoted.

“This direction creates new opportunities rather than a cost-saving exercise.

“It’s a proposed change of reporting lines, so there are no jobs lost and no new roles, however three temporary higher duty roles may change.”

Improving academic leadership was most important, he said, which meant supporting students, tutoring, and supporting lecturers. It had successfully worked with the law and business schools and there was good academic leadership there, but the goal was to expand that to other disciplines.

“We clearly need scientists, engineers, lawyers who are able to meet modern tribal needs. We have a difficulty in getting that.

“Māori students will want to see our own professors, academic leaders within those disciplines, and they simply haven’t been produced.”

The iwi as a partner had had expectations for a decade, and those had not been met, Tau said. There had also been no consultation with the tribe when TWP was set up.

The office’s leader, kaihautū matua (executive director) Sacha McMeeking would “return to the substantive role Associate Professor and additional role as Co-Head of School”.

Supplied Te Waka Pākākano – Office of Māori, Pacific and Equity kaihautū matua Sacha McMeeking.

The Pacific and student wellbeing and rainbow staff would be separated off under different umbrellas to the Māori staff, under the proposal.

It included a realignment of student services focused on increasing academic success, but student services were “not at risk” from the proposed change in reporting lines, Tau said.

Affected staff were initially given a week, but now have until Wednesday to make submissions on the proposal.

Stuff has spoken to numerous university staff and students concerned about the proposal, but they were concerned about speaking publicly while the consultation period is open.

Tertiary Education Union Canterbury University co-president Rob Stowell said the union was offering support to its members.

“There are definitely some concerns.”

Students were upset about being left out of consultation and what the changes meant, especially for students who belonged to more than one minority group and who were currently supported by the equity office.

They were also concerned about the rush to push the changes at a time when students were not on campus, and that “all student support by next year could look completely different”.

Te Akatoki student representative Rosa Hibbert-Schooner said concerned student voice groups and intersectional learners at the university would put their whakaaro (views) forward in a submission to the university.

“We as students have yet to be consulted with, therefore, our main goal is to be heard and included in the process. Mā mātou anō, mātou e kōrero, e hoa mā [We will speak for ourselves, my friends].”