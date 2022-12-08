Treaty negotiations minister waiting for advice about pausing disputed settlement

Treaty Negotiations Minister Andrew Little is waiting for advice about pausing a disputed settlement.

If the Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa Tāmaki nui-a-Rua settlement is passed as scheduled next week, then years of work to secure a Supreme Court verdict could have been for nothing.

Just this week, the Supreme Court ruled on a case brought by the Wairarapa Moana Incorporation – a group affiliated to the people of Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa.

After years of complicated legal debate, the country’s top court ruled in favour of Wairarapa Moana’s claim that it could argue for land at the Maraetai Power Station in Waikato to be given to them.

READ MORE:

* Wairarapa iwi not connected to the land under dispute, Raukawa tells Supreme Court

* Supreme Court hears appeal over how tikanga is assessed by the Waitangi Tribunal

* Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa $115m deed of settlement a 'significant milestone'



The land in question was promised to Wairarapa Māori in 1896, as compensation for the Crown’s forced takeover of Lake Ōnoke in the Wairarapa.

The Maraetai Power Station land sits in Pouākani, Waikato, out of the rohe of Rangitāne and Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa. It is the rohe of Raukawa and Ngāti Tūwharetoa.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff The Supreme Court ruled that the Waitangi Tribunal should consider the Wairarapa Moana case to the Pouākani land.

The Supreme Court ruled that the Waitangi Tribunal should consider the application of Wairarapa Moana “afresh”, in its bid to have the land at Pouākani given to them as promised.

The Pouākani land was currently owned by Mercurury Energy, a state-owned enterprise.

But its ruling came with a caveat. If the Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa Tāmaki nui-a-Rua Settlement Bill was to pass, it would put an end to the argument about Pouākani.

Treaty claims settlements are reached following negotiations between iwi and the Crown, and are then passed as laws with the proviso that “the historical claims are settled.”

On Thursday, Treaty Negotiations Minister Andrew Little said he was yet to make up his mind about whether to halt the passage of the Treaty settlement, which was scheduled for its third reading next week – just before Parliament heads off for a summer holiday.

“I'm still going through the decision and I'm still awaiting advice from Te Arawhiti [the Office for Māori-Crown Relations],” he said.

The Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa settlement has been particularly controversial. In May, the Green Party made the unusual decision to abstain from voting on the settlement after the Waitangi Tribunal urged the Crown to pause the settlement.

Little said “most Treaty settlements” were a difficult process, involving a lot of debate and litigation.

He said the overlapping interests and multiple iwi involved in this settlement had complicated it.

Green Party Māori Development spokesperson Elizabeth Kerekere​ told Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa Tāmaki Nui-a-Rua they had her full support, but said her party could not support this bill at first reading in May.