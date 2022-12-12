New study centres Pasifika in climate change, mental health discourse

Dr Jemaima Tiatia is the lead author of a new study that centres Pasifika voices in a discussion around climate change and mental wellbeing.

A new study examines the intersection of climate change and mental health from a Pacific perspective.

Climate change, mental health and wellbeing: privileging Pacific peoples’ perspectives was published on Monday by researchers at the University of Auckland.

It marks the first time Pacific voices have been centred in research examining these topics.

“It’s very easy for Pacific to be lost in and amongst all the perspectives around climate change, and yet the Pacific is one of the major areas that is susceptible to a lot of this change,” lead author Dr Jemaima Tiatia said.

Sea level changes and a higher frequency of cyclones and floods caused by climate change significantly affect Pacific people who live closer to the coast.

They are also overrepresented in mental health statistics, and find it harder to access services.

The study sought to capture the narratives of Pacific people with a focus on Niue, the Cook Islands and Aotearoa.

The health impacts of climate change are significant for Pacific people due to existing inequities and poverty, underdevelopment, dependency and geographic isolation.

Common themes that came up were culture and spirituality, family and community, connection to ancestors, and connection to the environment.

Tiatia is the co-head of Te Wānaga o Waipapa School of Māori and Pacific Studies at the University of Auckland.

She said the discourse around climate change and mental health often excludes Pacific voices.

"The biggest thing is that Pacific people have to be involved, their voices, contribution and participation at all levels including the leadership around climate change and mental health and wellbeing in the Pacific region,” she said.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Tiatia says Pacific people have deep ties to the land, and climate change threatens those ties, causing distress.

"There needs to be a concerted effort and a place because it's the only way that it's going to be effective in terms of responding or acting."

Pacific peoples have a deep connection to land, that goes further than belonging, to an embodiment of place, Tiatia said.

“A lot of people haven't really quite made the connection between the two. The deepness, interconnected for Pacific people and their whenua, their land, it's not just there's a plot of land that's going to give me some type of economic investment, it's an investment that gives for generations and not just fiscal.”

Climate change threatens those deep ties which can cause psychological distress.

Many island nations are already experiencing sea level changes, a higher frequency of cyclones and floods, as well as changes to seasonal weather.

Rising sea levels have caused coastal erosion, loss of land and damage to property.

Excluding Papua New Guinea, 90% of Pasifika live within 5km of the coast.

Tiatia said it is important to look at what climate change and mental health means to Pacific people during this period of inevitable change.

"It is like your whakapapa, your genealogy lies therein, your ancestors lie therein, your families and your loved ones also buried in the land,” Tiatia said.

“The land provides sustenance and has done so since the dawn of time and so it's those kinds of perspectives that need to be highlighted a whole lot more."