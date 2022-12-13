Report reveals 'dangerously low' staffing levels, 'pecking order' at Oranga Tamariki residence

State abuse survivor Keith Wiffin talks about what he wants to see from the latest round of hearings by the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care, which focus on government agency responses.

Staff from the Office of the Children’s Commissioner were prevented from reviewing use of force and seclusion records during their latest visit to Epuni Care and Protection Residence.

It is just one of several revelations detailed in the most recent independent monitoring report which highlighted dangerously low staffing levels and a resident pecking order.

One survivor of historic abuse at Epuni, Keith Wiffin, says he feels like some things haven’t changed since he was there the 1970s.

And his sentiments have been backed by the Children’s Commissioner, who said there had been little sign of change despite welfare concerns being raised for a number of years.

In a statement, Oranga Tamariki said the OCC was not blocked from accessing records, rather there was a miscommunication which it later apologised for.

The ministry said the safety and wellbeing of young people who resided at Epuni was its top priority.

Issues arose when staff from the Office of the Children’s Commissioner (OCC) visited the residence in May and were onsite at the same time as the Oranga Tamariki audit team.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Staff at Epuni Care and Protection Residence were seen sitting on bean bags with their eyes closed

According to the report, OCC staff were unable to access certain documents held in the residence and were told they could not review daily log-books.

As a result, they could not check how use of force and restraint was being applied at Epuni, the report said.

“This is the type of thing that went on back in my day 50 years ago,” said Wiffin.

“It is very concerning when you consider the safety, care and protection of those young people in that institution right now.”

The report went on to describe “dangerously low” staffing levels and inappropriate behaviour by employees.

At times, Epuni staff were so disengaged they missed opportunities to de-escalate situations and some were caught sitting on bean bags with their eyes closed.

The lack of attention was highly concerning given the complex needs of young people in the residence, the report said.

“We observed staff who were working long shifts with no breaks,” it said.

“Staff said that the shortage not only impacts their wellbeing but also has a knock-on effect in their ability to complete tasks like record keeping, keeping case notes up to date and care planning.”

Some of the young people at Epuni had needs that could not be accommodated, including one young person who was being held in a separate wing due to safety concerns, said the report.

At the time, both staff and management at the residence agreed Epuni was not the right place for that person.

Supplied A classroom at the Epuni Boys' Home in 1970.

The report also mentioned a pecking order and described how new admits to Epuni were quizzed by established residents on arrival.

It echoed what is known by state care abuse survivors as the “kingpin system” which was widespread in historic institutions.

“That climate of fear seems to pervade [Epuni] and so people won't come forward which enables the abuse to continue,” Wiffin said.

Looking to the future, Wiffin said he wanted to see the Oranga Tamariki chief executive, Chappie Te Kani, step up and address problems at Epuni when they arose and ensure staff from the OCC were not obstructed while doing their work.

A number of positive aspects were highlighted in the report, including access to advocates and physical activity like swimming.

Young people were also able to have their primary and specialised healthcare needs met quickly, including drug and alcohol counselling.

The onsite marae was described as beautiful and calming and young people had good connections with teachers who made learning fun and engaging.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Children’s Commissioner Judge Frances Eivers said her office had been raising welfare concerns about Epuni for years.

In a statement, Children’s Commissioner Judge Frances Eivers said her office had held serious welfare concerns about Epuni for years.

Despite these being well-covered in the media, Eivers said there had been little sign of change.

“There is no evidence of therapeutic care, staffing levels are unsafe and unsustainable, and staff training is clearly lacking,” she said.

“These are children, locked up in an institution. There is no hope of them healing in that environment. Our mokopuna deserve better.”

Eivers said the priority must be to phase out all secure care and protection residences, keeping young people with their whānau where possible.

Large-scale residences should be replaced with smaller community-based homes, she said.

“Repeatedly Oranga Tamariki has said it was phasing out residences over time, but not fast enough to ensure the wellbeing of these children.”