Charity delivers Christmas to children of women prisoners

The Mothers Project is a programme that helps mothers in prison provide and send Christmas presents to their children.

*Mary is preparing to spend her fifth Christmas behind bars at the Auckland Region Women’s Corrections Facility (ARWCF).

"I came to prison when my daughter was 4 years old, she is 9 years old now. She has grown up so much since I've been in here, it is actually sad that I've missed so much of her life,” she said.

"Being in here is really hard because I don't really have much contact with her."

The Mothers Project is an initiative made up of volunteer lawyers who help connect women in prison with their tamariki.

This week they are packing more than 500 donated Christmas gifts to be sent to the children of women prisoners across Aotearoa.

The gifts consist of colouring books, reading books and stationery items like colouring pencils.

Stuff Volunteers are packing gifts to be delivered to the children of women prisoners over Christmas.

"I feel really happy about it because, being in jail, we can't really send out much stuff to them,” Mary said.

"My daughter will be really overwhelmed because I don't really get to see her and I haven't seen her for the last five years, so when she gets her presents she’ll be really happy."

Lawyers involved in the project support women in prison with legal matters related to their rights and responsibilities to their children.

Sarah Jack is the trust manager at the Who Did You Help Today Trust which runs the Mothers Project at three women's prisons.

"We often start off in remand, because those are often the women who have most of the questions about their kids,” she said.

Stuff One inmate said her daughter will be “overwhelmed” to receive the activity packs which are made up of colouring books and pencils.

"Some of them just want a photo or just to know that their kids are OK.”

The volunteers visit the women once a month and can also be contacted by phone or letter.

Jack said the project was about maintaining the connection between mother and child as much as possible.

“I think that being away from their children is stressful for all of these women and Christmas just ramps that up to a different level,” Jack said.

"A lot of these women write thank you notes to Mothers Project, and some of them are just heartbreaking like, ‘now my child won't think I've forgotten them’."

Prison director Tayla Yandall said in accordance with the Department of Corrections’ Hōkai Rangi strategy, ARWCF was working to create a humanising and healing environment for people in prison.

"This selfless initiative helps establish a vital connection between the mothers and their children, especially at Christmas time,” she said.

"Sending the Christmas gifts, along with a personal message from the mothers, embodies our strategy perfectly."

Mary will be up for parole in March, and she hopes next Christmas she will be with her daughter.

"Just spending it with my daughter and my family, she's missed so many Christmases with me,” she said.

"But I hope she likes her presents from Mothers Project."

*For legal reasons, Stuff is not able to identify the prisoner or use her real name for this article.

