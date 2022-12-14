Taranaki's Indian community renews effort to set up Hindu temple

Sitting in worship at a Hindu temple is one way New Plymouth men, from left, Raman Behl and Ashwani Kumar, practice their faith.

Members of the Taranaki Indian community have doubled down in their determination to set up a Hindu temple in New Plymouth.

The idea for a temple was first floated in 2014, but was shelved for a variety of reasons, including the impact of Covid-19 and former committee members moving overseas.

But since then, the Indian representation in the region has blossomed to about 1500 people.

The religious affiliations of the region’s Indian population is diverse, including Sikh, Christian and Hindu, said Ashwani Kumar, who is a temple committee member and current president of the New Plymouth Indian Community.

READ MORE:

* Auckland food options to help you celebrate Diwali

* Coronavirus: Experts fear India will be the next Covid-19 hotspot

* Holi festival makes colourful return to New Plymouth



ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff A small-scale temple in the home of Indian families in Taranaki, like that of Ashwani Kumar, are a common sight.

Population growth, spurred on by migrants coming to the region for work, was the main impetus behind kick-starting another effort to create a Hindu place of worship in New Plymouth.

This time the group were determined to make it happen, and a public meeting to discuss the idea will be held on Sunday, December 18 at 2pm, at the Baptist Church Hall on Liardet St.

Everyone was welcome, Kumar said.

The initial goal was to rent a property before it embarks on a search for a permanent base.

In the interim, Kumar had a small temple set up in his St Aubyn St home to sit before, or pray at.

“I think most Indian families will have a place in the house to do this.”

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Behl and Kumar are part of a committee looking to find a home for a Hindu temple in New Plymouth.

To secure a rental for the temple, it would cost an estimated $1000 a week to run, he said.

Fundraising is already underway, while applications for community grants will also be made in the future.

Along with a chance to worship, it is envisaged the temple would be used to hold yoga sessions, along with other activities, like Hindi language classes.

“A temple is not something we really need, but it provides a place of belonging,” Kumar said.

For fellow committee member Raman Behl, the prospect of making the dream to open a temple finally came true was inspiring, especially when he considered his children.

“I’ve got two kids and I would love to send them to the temple for a bit of peace and quietness, and so they can learn about their culture.”