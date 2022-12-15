South Auckland teen beats asthma to become football team’s top scorer

Mangere teen Muhammed Umair Khan, 16, has been nominated for the Asthma Foundation Respiratory Achievers Awards.

Māngere teenager Muhammed Umair Khan remembers collapsing on his school field due to his asthma.

"I was playing football and I think I overdid myself. I fell to floor and I couldn’t breathe for very long. It was scary moment,” the 16-year-old says.

"That took place when I was in year six, and it was about five years ago. That was one of my worst experiences."

But through hard work and determination, Khan hasn’t let his condition stop him from playing the sport he loves, and this year he was the top goalscorer for his football club and his school football team.

READ MORE:

* Emergency kits to support those with asthma

* Calls for better education about asthma after death of Gisborne mum

* 7 year old Sophie Clark raises money to help others with asthma



"I play an attacking midfielder, that's the cool thing, a midfielder’s role is the most running out of all the other positions in the football match,” he said.

"A midfielder has to go attack and defend, and I'm really happy that I was able to do that with my asthma condition."

Chris McKeen/Stuff Māngere teen Muhammed Umair Khan, 16, has been nominated in the Asthma Foundation’s Respiratory Achievers Awards.

The Al-Madinah School student was diagnosed with asthma when he was 5 and said the condition affected his self-esteem when he was younger.

“You’d get mocked by your friends when you couldn't run for too long, swimming classes – you'd be a flop,” he said.

"You couldn't partake in school athletics, soccer. It is hard – a lot of people look down upon you."

Chris McKeen/Stuff Five years ago Khan collapsed while playing football after an asthma attack he describes as one of the worst experiences of his life.

But Khan was able to train his lungs to handle more strenuous activity, and now he regularly plays football and swims at his local pool.

"I’m the highest goalscorer for my school football team, which means I've overcome the sports aspect,” he said.

"Before, I was only able to do two or three laps at the 100m swimming pools, now I'm going out there daily doing my eight to nine laps just for my recreation, just for fun."

He said he no longer lets his asthma affect him.

Chris McKeen/Stuff But since then Khan has trained hard to improve his lung capacity and now plays football and swims regularly.

"I don't really see it as an obstacle in my life … Training-wise, to get my lungs to be able to take that running, take that activity, it took me a lot of hard work, but it's always achievable, nothing’s impossible,” he said.

Khan has been nominated in the Asthma and Respiratory Foundation New Zealand’s Respiratory Achievers Awards.

“It was fascinating to hear that, within the community, people are looking for people like this,” he said.

"I think it's very good, and I'm proud to have made it in the awards."

Chris McKeen/Stuff This year he was the top goalscorer in his Al-Madinah School football team after slotting four goals in six games. He wants to encourage others to be strong.

The awards celebrate the achievements of New Zealanders living with respiratory conditions.

"These individuals are living proof that you can live a rewarding life and be an active member of your community, all while managing serious respiratory conditions," foundation chief executive Letitia Harding said.

"Many of our finalists have to work harder than most to reach their goals. Living with a respiratory condition comes with daily challenges and these individuals have shown real courage and determination in dealing with those challenges."

Khan wants to continue playing football and pursue a career in health. He hopes to one day discover better treatments for asthma and give back to his community.

His advice to people who are struggling is that anything is possible if you try hard.

"You’ve got to keep going, you’ve got to change your mentality, and you’ve got to stay strong,” he said.

The winners of the Respiratory Achievers Awards will be named on February 23, 2023.