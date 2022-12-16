The mystery of Rangi Tuhata and the Māori Battalion

Auckland lawyer David Stone is on a mission to reunite medals with Māori Battalion descendants. (Māori Battalion March to Victory sourced from Ngā Taonga Sound & Vision). Originally published in 2020.

Descendants of members of the Māori Battalion will gather in Upper Hutt on Saturday to receive medals their loved ones never picked up.

When they swap stories, it is unlikely that anyone will have a yarn as intriguing as that of Robert Gray Hanaghan​.

Born in England, Hanaghan served in the Māori Battalion and then disappeared.

But his niece Sandra Bayliss will be at the Upper Hutt ceremony to pick up his medals for his service with the famous battalion.

“It will be nice to be able to honour him, especially as I have spent my adult life trying to find out what happened to him.”

Auckland law firm Te Mata Law​ has been on a “crusade” looking to ensure descendants are issued with the medals of their tīpuna. Last week 90 medals were handed out in Rotorua, and there have been ceremonies in Hastings, Gisborne, Horowhenua and Christchurch. There will be a ceremony in Waitangi on February 18. About 30 families will receive medals in Upper Hutt on Saturday.

By any measure, the story of Hanaghan is unusual and created a mystery that his relatives have been unable to solve.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Rangi Tuhata, also known as Robert Hanaghan, joined the Māori Battalion in 1944. His niece Sandra Bayliss will receive the medals he did not pick up after returning home in 1945.

Born in Cheshire on July 1, 1919, he moved with his parents to Wairarapa in 1926 to start a new life in New Zealand after his mother, Winifred, struggled to deal with the death of two children.

Details of his life in Wairarapa are sketchy but it is believed he went to Wairarapa College, had many Māori friends and was fluent in te reo.

Hanaghan enlisted in the army before being discharged medically unfit, with tuberculosis, in April 1943.

After being discharged, he went to Taranaki where again it is believed he had close Māori friends.

The family had lost contact with him by that stage and only discovered he had joined the Māori Battalion by accident when his sister, Brenda, ran into him at the Trentham Military Camp.

He had enlisted under the name Rangi Henare Tuhata​ (service numbers 810683 and 403495) and in 1944, went overseas with the 14th reinforcements shortly before World War II ended.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Sandra Bayliss has spent much of her adult life trying to find out what happened to her uncle.

Other than the fact he could speak Māori there is no real explanation of why Robert Hanaghan joined the Māori Battalion as Private Tuhata.

Once he returned to New Zealand, the trail of Rangi Henare Tuhata goes cold.

Bayliss said the family seem to have realised he was becoming estranged and his father wrote a “heart-wrenching” letter to the army appealing for information and noting he used a false name.

“He said ‘he did not want him to die in a ditch like a dog with nobody knowing who he is’.”

Stuff The Māori Battalion was one of our most successful fighting units in World War II.

Tuhata subsequently signed a declaration that his father had died and his next of kin was a sister in Auckland. In November 1945 a note was added to his file.

“This soldier desires to continue to be known by his Māori name and accordingly no further action appears to be necessary here.”

Once he returned to New Zealand he has no known contact with any family members. In 1946, living in Gill St, New Plymouth, he sends a letter to the director of base records saying he had married and wanted to move to a “warmer” climate.

That is the last time, anyone heard from him under either his Māori or European name.

George Robert Bull/ Alexander Turnbull Library An unknown member of the Māori Battalion and Paddy the mascot, share some pork from the hāngi on Christmas Day at Maadi Camp, Egypt.

Bayliss, who lives in Palmerston North, has never stopped looking for her uncle but remains mystified as to what happened.

His parents died not knowing what happened to their son, and why he disowned his father.

The reference to a wife, raises many possibilities - did he have children, did he come back with a wife from overseas, did they move to Australia seeking a better climate and did he continue to use the name Tuhata?

The last clue in the mystery is his appearance, in 1949, on two electoral rolls, including Eastern Māori .

Alexander Turnbull Library The Māori Battalion in the Volturno Valley area of Italy.

In 1953, his family made a missing person claim with the police and Salvation Army, and Bayliss has never stopped searching.

Her mother always spoke fondly of Hanaghan and there is nothing untoward known about him that would make him want to disappear, Bayliss said.

Over the years she had tried many avenues, including contacting the Māori Battalion Association but has no leads.

She is honoured to pick up his medals and said that if any children or their descendants can be found, she would happily hand over his medals.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Sandra Bayliss still hopes to find out what happened to her uncle after he returned to New Zealand.

Historian Monty Soutar, who has studied the Māori Battalion extensively, said Tuhata’s story was “fascinating” but he had not come across him in his research.

A few Pākehā joined the battalion and they appear to have been readily accepted by the men. The authorities “turned a blind eye” to Pākehā and there were also men from Samoa, Tonga, Rarotonga and even one from Lebanon.

On Thursday Chief of Army John Boswell said he was looking forward to attending the medal presentation.

“It will be a very humbling experience.”

The Defence Force was very appreciative of the work David Stone of Te Mata Law to drive the project and was pleased to be able to assist him.

Their archives and medals staff did a “significant” amount of work identifying the 500 members of the battalion who did not get a medal.

Boswell said it was important to honour the country’s military heritage and that the Māori Battalion were a significant part of New Zealand’s World War II story.

“It is all about recognising their service and sacrifice.”

If you have any information about Tuhata/Hanaghan email nicholas.boyack@stuff.co.nz