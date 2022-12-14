System redesign needed to address clinical trial inequities, report finds

Māori Health Authority steering group member Dr Matire Haywood says she wants Māori whānau to feel valued through every step of the health system.

Clinical research opportunities and the resulting health benefits must be available to all New Zealanders, a new report recommends.

Enhancing Aotearoa New Zealand Clinical Trials was released on Wednesday by a team of researchers funded by the Ministry of Health and Health Research Council of New Zealand.

University of Auckland’s Professor Frank Bloomfield said there was inequitable access to clinical trials around New Zealand.

“In particular, Māori, Pacific and rural New Zealanders are more frequently missing out both on participating in clinical trials and on their benefits,” Bloomfield said.

“Outside of large research groups or large, research-intensive hospitals, of which there are not many, there is limited capacity or resource to support clinical trials taking place or even participation in, for example, a larger national or international trial.”

The report called for establishing a National Clinical Trials Infrastructure Centre in partnership with Māori and consumers, which would provide a front door for anyone planning a clinical trial and ensure equal access for researchers and participants.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff A report finds access to clinical trials and their benefits is inequitable, and Dr Matire Harwood says there is a need to develop the Māori and Pacific research workforce.

University of Otago Professor Lisa Stamp said clinical trials could provide access to novel treatments for patients and deliver cutting-edge healthcare.

“Not only would a national clinical trials model give patients access to trials, but international evidence is clear that patients involved in clinical trials do better health-wise – their health will benefit,” she said.

“The newly emerging structure for the New Zealand health system as a whole represents an opportunity to embed research into the heart of our health services developing a learning health system that works to the highest level for the benefit of people in Aotearoa.”

Dr Matire Harwood, the head of the department of general practice at University of Auckland said there was a need to develop the Māori and Pacific research workforce, and support research led by Māori and Pacific providers.

“As well as partnering with Māori and Pacific communities, we need to upskill our tauiwi [non-Māori] researchers to conduct culturally responsive and safe trials,” Harwood said.

Stamp said there was potential to recognise the unique contribution of Māori and Pacific mātauranga to clinical research, while developing Aotearoa’s international reputation for excellence in clinical trials.