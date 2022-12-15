Abuse in Care: Report into abuse at Lake Alice details 'litany of failings' by the state

Royal Commission of Inquiry witness Rangi Wickliffe talks about his time at Lake Alice as a 10 year old. (First published June 2021)

Content warning: This story contains accounts of sexual abuse which some readers may find distressing.

Survivors of Lake Alice lived in "misery, neglect, terror and torment", states a newly released report from the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care.

The report, called Beautiful Children, is a recollection of survivors’ experiences of abuse at Lake Alice Psychiatric Hospital’s child and adolescent unit between 1972 to 1980. It also details how official investigation into the abuse were flawed.

The name of the report came from the lyrics of the song Sensitive to a Smile, by Aotearoa band Herbs. Former band member Carl Perkins was sent to Lake Alice as a child; he credited music for saving his life.

READ MORE:

* Crown Law Office did not provide significant piece of evidence to police investigations into Lake Alice

* Former staffer charged with injecting children at Lake Alice pleads not guilty, elects jury trial

* Criminal charges filed against former Lake Alice staff member



The Lake Alice psychiatric unit was established within the Rangitīkei-based hospital in 1972 to treat children and young people with mental distress or mental illness, however many admissions to the unit were unlawful and “very few had a valid diagnosis of an acute mental illness that required hospitalisation”, the report states.

Most children and young people admitted to the unit came from social welfare care, and a third of those admitted were Māori.

PUBLIC DOMAIN/ Pawful Lake Alice Psychiatric Hospital’s child and adolescent unit was established in 1972.

Lake Alice was “a place of misery, neglect, terror and torment”, often at the hands of consultant psychiatrist Dr Selwyn Leeks, the report said. Leeks died earlier this year.

The torture described in the report included electric shock treatments often without anaesthetic, and electrodes being applied not only to the temples of patients but also to other body parts including the torso and genitals.

Young people were also given painful and immobilising injections as punishment withno medical reason given. They were also held in solitary confinement for weeks on end.

Sexual, physical, cultural and emotional abuse was widespread and unchecked in the unit.

The report said Leeks’ regime of torture and abuse was fuelled by his belief that the patients were too disruptive and destructive for state-run institutions to deal with.

Getty Images Former Lake Alice lead psychiatrist Dr Selwyn Leeks died in January 2022.

The impact of the abuse on survivors was severe, with many becoming dependent on drugs and alcohol, often leading to a life of crime and time in prison, self-harming and suicide.

Numerous inquiries and investigations into the abuse at Lake Alice were flawed.

The report detailed serious mistakes made during investigations into the unit, which included: Officials reaching conclusions before obtaining key evidence; the scope of investigations was limited and too narrow;and medical professionals prioritised fairness to Leeks over the safety and wellbeing of patients.

The Crown’s response to civil claims by survivors in the 1990s and 2000s was also seriously flawed.

The report said survivors were treated unfairly, there were inexcusable delays, survivors faced legal and practical barriers and the Crown exploited every legal advantage to try to defeat the claimants.

The Crown also made no effort to engage or recognise the culture of Māori and Pacific people, or meet the needs of disabled people.

Internal Affairs Minister Jan Tinetti said the report had catalogued the horrific experiences of children and young people who were subjected to abuse and neglect.

“The report describes a litany of failings by state agencies. The patients suffered mistreatment by staff, and there were poor oversight and referral procedures,” she said.

“Further, a series of investigations into abuse at the unit have delivered unsatisfactory results for Lake Alice survivors.”

Tinetti said that following the most recent investigation into Lake Alice, charges had been laid against a former staff member.

It meant a small amount of information was withheld from the report to avoid prejudicing the right to a fair trial.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Internal Affairs Minister Jan Tinetti said the report had catalogued the horrific experiences of children and young people who were subjected to abuse and neglect.

“During the royal commission hearings, the Ministry of Health acknowledged there was systemic failure in the care of patients at the unit,” Tinetti said.

“The abuse was completely unjustified, both by today’s standards and the standards of the time. It is a shameful episode in the history of care in New Zealand.”

This report did not contain any recommendations as these would be included in the Royal Commission final report due in June 2023.

The Beautiful Children report describes Lake Alice as a “shameful chapter in the history of Aotearoa New Zealand”.

“It is wrong that no one has ever been found accountable and that survivors are still waiting for justice.”

The report concluded that proper amends needed to happen for survivors and steps taken to “ensure this tragedy never happens again”

Public Service Minister Chris Hipkins offered an assurance that all recommendations in the final Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care report would be thoroughly and promptly considered.

Sexual violence: where to get help