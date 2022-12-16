Disabled denied 'freedom to travel' on InterCity bus network

Avonhead resident Michelle Gillet can't visit her family over the holidays because Aotearoa’s only long distance bus network doesn't accommodate power wheelchairs.

Michelle Gillett is unable to visit her family over the holidays because Aotearoa’s only long distance bus network doesn’t accommodate disabled people who use power wheelchairs.

“We can't use them. Full stop, we cannot use them,” the 49-year-old Christchurch woman says.

“I've been asked to go to Blenheim just after Christmas, and to West Coast and Dunedin. Anywhere out of Christchurch I can't go, unless I fly, and then I have to pay for a carer."

Gillett has a rare form of dwarfism, and uses a power wheelchair to get around.

READ MORE:

* A US airline broke an activist's wheelchair. Her death months later amplified calls for change

* Woodville residents petition Intercity to restore bus stop after 'temporary' route change

* Covid-19: InterCity bus cancellations leave transport options limited



"It makes me angry, because they are denying people with disabilities the freedom to travel to family out of their area. It's not only me."

InterCity is a passenger transport and tourism company that services around 600 towns and communities daily.

When Gillett contacted InterCity on Sunday she was told that access for power wheelchairs wasn't in the company's 10-year plan.

Martin De Ruyter/Nelson Mail InterCity buses have steps and cannot accommodate power wheelchairs.

“He was quite short on the phone, he seemed very quick to try to get me off the phone,” she said.

InterCity’s parent company is Entrada Travel Group.

Spokeswoman Emily Fraser said InterCity welcomes passengers requiring special assistance and does its best to assist.

“However, we are aware that we currently offer limited accessibility for wheelchair users,” she said.

"Our website provides further information regarding travel with wheelchairs and mobility scooters. We welcome the feedback and continue seeking ways to improve access for all passengers.”

The InterCity website states that it welcomes passengers travelling with wheelchairs, but they must be able to stand unaided when boarding and disembarking the bus.

“Passengers who require somebody to assist them on and off the bus must arrange for this assistance at pick-up and drop-off points,” the website reads.

“Passengers are advised that InterCity operates buses designed for long distance travel and that these vehicles may feature steps into the bus, as well as internal stairways to passenger seating areas."

KAI SCHWOERER/STUFF Christchurch woman Michelle Gillett is grateful for her Hāpai Access Card which lets disabled people know which businesses are accessible, as well as giving them a discount. (First published June 28, 2022.)

It was only two months ago that Gillett realised the local buses were power wheelchair-accessible.

“I've actually discovered I love being on a bus, I love that freedom of being on a bus. I want to be able to explore that more,” she said.

For people who don’t have a lot of money, catching the bus was a great travel option, she said.

“It's time to make a change, time to move forward and let all kinds of people experience the joy of travelling."