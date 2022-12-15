New generation of Pacific leadership recognised in NZ

Nine young people have been recognised in this year’s Prime Minister’s Pacific Youth Awards.

The recipients of the Prime Minister's Pacific Youth Awards represent a new generation of leadership, outgoing Minister for Pacific Peoples Aupito William Sio says.

Nine people, aged between 17 and 24 years old, were honoured this week in eight different categories – from language and culture to business and the arts.

The awards were established in 2010 by then prime minister Sir John Key in a bid to honour high-achieving Pacific youth.

“This new cohort of young people have been recognised at Parliament for their outstanding achievements and excellence across various sectors of New Zealand society,” Aupito said.

Aupito said those who had been recognised in the awards over the years “have gone on to do greater things in their respective fields as a result.

“Pacific young people are a fast-growing and diverse group in Aotearoa New Zealand, with over 50% being younger than 25 years old,” he said.

“You may have heard me talk about young people showcasing the six Bs – brown, brainy, beautiful, bicultural, bilingual and bold.”

MPP Winners of this year's Prime Minister's Pacific Youth Awards with deputy PM Grant Robertson and Minister for Pacific Peoples Aupito William Sio.

Among the winners were Niueans Eunique Ikiua from Hakupu and Annafinau Tukuitonga from Alofi North.

Ikiua received the Language, Culture and Identity Award while Tukuitonga got the Arts, Culture and Creativity recognition.

Ikiua was described as one of the few Pacific people affecting change in the technology industry. She had presented to more than 3000 Māori and Pacific students through panels, workshops and education events.

With a passion for music, Tukuitonga said she “loves to inspire young Pacific people” and was the New Zealand Country Music youth ambassador. She hopes to study commercial music at Massey University next year.

Latayvia Tualasea Tautai received the Leadership and Inspiration gong.

A proud Samoan, Tautai credits her grandparents’ collective prayers for helping shape her into the person she is today.

She is a strong advocate for women’s rights and health as a senior associate at the Young Women’s Christian Association Tāmaki Makaurau.

The Commercial and Corporate award went to Vaofusi Salvis Laurenson, who is the head business Tuakana tutor at the University of Auckland.

Laurenson unapologetically ensures that Pasifika perspectives and values are embraced and talked about on campus.

Emeline Latu scooped the Teaching and Education award for her efforts to educate those around her about the importance of Tongan culture and values.

The Bachelor of Arts major in education at Auckland University of Technology believes that being a teacher will give her the power to create change within the education system.

Beacon of hope for aspiring industrialists, To’e Lokeni received the Business and Entrepreneurship award.

Lokeni, whose goal is to help alleviate financial pressures at home, is the second person in his family to attend university.

Pacific Arts - Creative New Zealand Niuean-Fijian youth Annafinau Tukuitonga received the Arts, Culture and Creativity Award.

The Community Star award went to Maia Mariner and Mary Ieremia-Allan.

Mariner came up with the not-for-profit project, Lazy Sneaker, when she was 12 years old.

“The idea was to motivate people to donate their lazy or unused sneakers to young people so they could play, participate and reach their full potential.”

The initiative collected more than 10,000 pairs of shoes to help youngsters and Mariner gained recognition from the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Ieremia-Allan has led national sports teams, orchestras, choreographed siva Samoa, worked with youth in church, tutored in academia and pioneered initiatives in youth politics.

Last year, she started the Hamilton City Council chambers youth submission around the effects the council’s financial plan had on young people.

The International Scholar award went to Mele ‘Ofa-Ki-Vila Mafi, who is pursuing a Bachelor of Engineering degree at Auckland University.

Having just wrapped up her third year, Mafi is also an undergraduate transport engineer and research assistant.

Aupito said the winners represented the talent, tautua service and innovation they possess, as well as the contribution and service they made to their community and country.

“The future of Pacific Aotearoa is very bright indeed.”

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was represented at the event by Deputy PM Grant Robertson and Aupito.

Aupito is among six Labour MPs who will be stepping down at the next election.