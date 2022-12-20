Kiwi family moving to Australia to access treatment for son's rare disorder

Four-year-old Viraj Sharma learnt to ride a bike without training wheels when he was 2 years old.

Now a short bike ride exhausts the once “very active and very outdoorsy boy”, says his mum, Mandakini Mishra.

In October, the preschooler was diagnosed with atypical hemolytic-uremic syndrome, or aHUS, a rare disease causing tiny blood clots to form in the small blood vessels and a low red blood cell count (anaemia). Around one in 2 million people live with the condition.

Treatment that would help him get back on his bike is not available in Aotearoa and his family, based in Porirua, are now planning to move to Australia in February to access treatment to give him a better quality of life.

The first sign something was amiss arrived in September, when Viraj’s face started swelling up. Doctors told the family it was an allergic reaction.

Despite blood tests and checks coming back clear, his mum knew instinctively that something was not right.

SUPPLIED Viraj Sharma and his parents Mandakini Mishra, left, and Prateek Sharma are planning to move to Australia so they can access treatment.

Then, in October, Viraj threw up 19 times in a day. His parents rushed him to hospital where, after more tests, he was finally diagnosed with aHUS.

Viraj was immediately sentto Starship Hospital in Auckland for portacath surgery, so he could get plasma freezes for treatment. The transfusion of blood cells helped reverse signs and symptoms of aHUS.

Mishra said the plasma freezes “saved his life” and Viraj’s condition improved.

But the plasma freeze treatment means that he is immunosuppressed, so Viraj can’t go to daycare, leaving him isolated and bored at home.

An alternative treatment for aHUS is the drug eculizumab (Soliris) which prevents additional damage to blood vessels, but it’s not funded by Pharmac.

Viraj’s dad, Prateek Sharma, said even if the medication was approved in Aotearoa, it could cost them tens of thousands of dollars to fund themselves, but if they moved to Australia, they can access it at a much lower cost.

The family have been in contact with other people with the same condition from around the world, all of whom say that eculizumab has significantly improved their quality of life.

Sharma has already been in touch with a doctor in at the Royal Children’s Hospital in Melbourne to access the medication for his son.

“It’s unfortunate that other countries can provide the treatment, but our country can't,” Sharma said.

He said if all of Viraj’s hospital and current treatment costs were added up, it would exceed the cost of accessing eculizumab.

Rare Disorders NZ chief executive Michelle Arrowsmith agreed, saying there was a “major misconception” that funding medicines for rare disorders was too costly, but not funding those medicines was likely to be much higher.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Michelle Arrowsmith, Rare Disorders NZ chief executive, says there was a “major misconception” that funding medicines for rare disorders was too costly.

“Our health system is under enough strain already,” said Arrowsmith.

“If medicines exist that can keep otherwise very sick people out of hospital and enable them to live more independently, isn't that a good investment? While medicines do cost, they have great value, they are life-changing.”

She said rare disorder medicines were “disproportionately disadvantaged” under the current Pharmac model, which does not support drugs for lower volume patient populations or take a broader health and social value outcome.

Juan Zarama/Stuff Samantha Lenik has Pompe disease and has been campaigning for Pharmac to fund treatment so people living with the rare condition can get better quality of life.

Pharmac director of operations Lisa Williams said the drug funding agency has not received an application to list eculizumab on the Pharmaceutical Schedule for people with aHUS, but it was a therapeutic area which it was monitoring following feedback from the sector.

“We are aware that there are a number of medicines available internationally which could be used to treat aHUS, and we will be seeking advice from our nephrology specialist advisory committee soon to gain a better understanding of the health needs and therapeutic options available for people with this condition,” Williams said.

Supplied Pharmac director of operations Lisa Williams.

Separate to Pharmac’s schedule listing application process, it had received 16 individual exceptional circumstances funding applications for eculizumab for people with aHUS; eight had been approved.

Williams said because Pharmac works within a fixed budget, it needed to make difficult choices about which medicines were funded and for whom.

“We are unable to approve all of the applications we receive, which we know can be really difficult to hear,” Williams said.

Despite the setbacks, Mishra praised the doctors who have helped them navigate Viraj’s diagnosis and treatment.

For now, the family say they will take things one day at a time, and hope to see their little boy back on his bike some day soon.