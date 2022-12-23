Educational neglect of disabled children still happens today, advocates say

Over seven podcast episodes, journalist Aaron Smale talks to survivors of Lake Alice - like Leoni McInroe - as well as former staff, and searches for the psychiatrist who oversaw the experimental therapies, Dr Selwyn Leeks. (Published November 2021)

Disability advocates say educational neglect of disabled children still happens today, and a state abuse survivor says he is not surprised the system continues to fail disabled learners.

This comes months after the Education Review office released two reports detailing how schools and early childhood centres were failing disabled learners.

Survivor, Jonathan Mosen, who is blind, shared his testimony on the abuse and bullying he suffered while a student at three schools at the Disability, Deaf, and Mental Health institutional care hearing in July.

Mosen said that while he is not surprised by the ongoing neglect, he also pointed to the lack of resources as one of the main drivers.

READ MORE:

* ERO research highlights importance of teachers and aides working as team

* Commissioner questions plans to change special school enrolments

* Abuse in care: Disabled survivors put into care as 'containment from society', inquiry finds



“When I was at school, neglect manifested itself in all sorts of ways,” he said.

Most kids he went to school with were boarding because there were so few schools which met the educational needs of blind children.

While there has been a change in philosophy that disabled learners should be able to attend their local school, that hasn’t been met with an appropriate change in resourcing allocation.

Supplied Workbridge chief executive Jonathan Mosen.

Mosen said there was a lack of resourcing for ongoing educational needs – like teachers equipped to teach Braille or New Zealand Sign Language – and this could “lead to trouble”.

“We’re still in a situation where most of the time, blind kids are being taught by regular teachers who don’t know Braille,” he said.

And although the teachers who are trained in these areas were “excellent”, Mosen said, there was a limited number of specialised teachers, and they were often travelling around the country.

Similar stories of abuse and neglect in institutional settings were detailed in Stuff’s award-winning podcast The Lake, about children who lived at Lake Alice psychiatric facility.

In September, the Education Review Office (ERO) released two reports detailing how schools and early childhood centres were failing disabled learners.

It said many disabled learners are being actively discouraged from enroling their children at early childhood services and schools, and disabled learners were more than twice as likely to leave school without a qualification compared with non-disabled learners.

It also stated many early childhood and school teachers lacked the confidence to teach disabled learners, particularly those with complex needs.

Ministry of Education’s acting hautū (leader) operations and integration Helen Hurst said the findings from the ERO review informed recommendations for the Highest Needs Change Programme.

“As part of the Highest Needs Review, the Ministry is looking at ways to improve the learning support system to better support learners with high and complex needs,” she said.

In regard to teacher training, a programme of work has been progressed through the Learning Support Action Plan 2019-2025 to build the capabilities of the teachers and adults to meet diverse learning needs.

“New requirements for Initial Teacher Education were launched in 2019 with an emphasis on inclusive education practices,” she said.

“We will also be strengthening expectations around inclusion in Professional Learning and Development supports for principals and teachers. ”

There were inclusive education resources available online for teachers, and teaching staff were also supported to take up professional learning and development to further develop their skills and confidence in working with children with high needs.

She also said up-to-date data from a variety of sources which includes specialist staff, educators, ākonga (students) and their whānau, contributed towards decisions about learning support resourcing and funding.

Trish Grant, who has worked in the disability rights advocacy space for more than 17 years, said the education system failed to monitor disabled children’s learning in the same way as other children's learning.

“Disabled children are still struggling to get what they need to learn at their local school,” she said.

LAWRENCE SMITH/STUFF ORS funding for children with learning disabilities is in need of a reassessment to take into account the additional needs that arise in adulthood.

“There are many schools that turn disabled students away at the enrolment door or say that they can only come until lunchtime.”

Grant said the system needed a complete overhaul which must include a reworked resourcing system that collected prevalent data to adequately resources disabled learners and their needs.

“When you are invisible in the reporting, you don’t matter," she said.

“There’s these old ableist views that disabled children can’t learn, and particularly if you’re working for children with very high and complex needs they are learning but at a very granular way.

“These children have waited for too long, this kind of investment is going to bear fruit further down the track... and you’re setting them up for success.”

And it is further down the track for these children that Mosen, who is also chief executive of Workbridge, is focused on.

Workbridge, is a specialist employment service which helps people with barriers to work.

Mosen said that while he was beginning to see a demand where having a disability is a “relevant qualification for certain roles” there was still a staggering 48% of disabled people not in employment, education or training.

Mosen said the right resources at school would equip disabled learners for success in the future.

“There needs to be a cohesive plan that talks about how we get people from education onwards to a trajectory to success,” he said.