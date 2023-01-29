Post Trauma: The invisible injury
Post Trauma is a four-part documentary that dispels myths about PTSD/I. It tells the stories of four people living with it and their search not only for successful healing modalities but for understanding of a condition that is not just ‘in the head’.
When Keagan Girdlestone’s eyes fluttered open he was in a sterile hospital room, laid up and surrounded by doctors and nurses.
The 19-year-old professional cyclist’s last memory was being on his bike – he doesn’t remember going through a car windscreen, severing his carotid artery and jugular vein.
It has taken years of rehab and physiotherapy for Girdlestone to regain control over his muscles and nerves, but one injury, which isn’t obvious to the eye, would rear its head two-and-a-half years after the accident, during a cycle race in France.
“Something just happened when I thought my neck was exploding. Next minute I knew, I started suffering from post-traumatic stress.
Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is a “stuck response to a traumatic event”, says counsellor Lydia Nicholson.
Even though Girdlestone’s neck was fine, he couldn’t stop feeling like he was going to die on an easy ride.
Some are starting to call it post-traumatic stress injury (PTSI) instead, because it more accurately captures what has gone on at a physiological level.
Though they couldn’t be more different, veteran and first responder Maaka McKinney (Te Rarawa, Ngāti Kahu) and Ashley Cullen, whose childhood was chronically shaken by earthquakes, have also shared how this brand of trauma has affected them, mentally, physically and socially.
“Low level activation of the stress response is as bad as going through a war or a major accident,” child and adolescent psychiatrist Dr Dennisa Davidson says.
“It causes the same systems in the brain to get activated and has the same effects.”
“Everything that we are, what we think, feel, what we do, how our body functions, how our brain functions, it doesn't come from fluff in the air. It comes from cells,” Davidson says.
Where to get help
- 1737, Need to talk? Free call or text 1737 to talk to a trained counsellor.
- Anxiety New Zealand 0800 ANXIETY (0800 269 4389)
- Depression.org.nz 0800 111 757 or text 4202
- Lifeline 0800 543 354
- Mental Health Foundation 09 623 4812, click here to access its free resource and information service.
- Rural Support Trust 0800 787 254
- Samaritans 0800 726 666
- Suicide Crisis Helpline 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO)
- Yellow Brick Road 0800 732 825
- thelowdown.co.nz Web chat, email chat or free text 5626
- What's Up 0800 942 8787 (for 5 to 18-year-olds). Phone counselling available Monday-Friday, noon-11pm and weekends, 3pm-11pm. Online chat is available 3pm-10pm daily.
- Youthline 0800 376 633, free text 234, email talk@youthline.co.nz, or find online chat and other support options here.
- If it is an emergency, click here to find the number for your local crisis assessment team.
- In a life-threatening situation, call 111.
If you or someone you know is in a dangerous situation click the Shielded icon at the bottom of this website to contact Women’s Refuge in a safe and anonymous way without it being traced in your browser history. If you’re in our app, visit the mobile website here to access Shielded.