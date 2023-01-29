Post Trauma: The invisible injury

In Post Trauma Ep1, Eda Tang explores what post traumatic stress is, how it manifests physiologically and the real toll it takes on people's lives.

Post Trauma is a four-part documentary that dispels myths about PTSD/I. It tells the stories of four people living with it and their search not only for successful healing modalities but for understanding of a condition that is not just ‘in the head’.

When Keagan Girdlestone’s eyes fluttered open he was in a sterile hospital room, laid up and surrounded by doctors and nurses.

The 19-year-old professional cyclist’s last memory was being on his bike – he doesn’t remember going through a car windscreen, severing his carotid artery and jugular vein.

It has taken years of rehab and physiotherapy for Girdlestone to regain control over his muscles and nerves, but one injury, which isn’t obvious to the eye, would rear its head two-and-a-half years after the accident, during a cycle race in France.

“Something just happened when I thought my neck was exploding. Next minute I knew, I started suffering from post-traumatic stress.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Keagan Girdlestone developed a post-traumatic stress injury years following a near-death cycling event. (Image description: Keagan Girdlestone, with dark brown hair and wearing a light blue shirt, looks into the camera.)

Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is a “stuck response to a traumatic event”, says counsellor Lydia Nicholson.

Even though Girdlestone’s neck was fine, he couldn’t stop feeling like he was going to die on an easy ride.

Some are starting to call it post-traumatic stress injury (PTSI) instead, because it more accurately captures what has gone on at a physiological level.

Though they couldn’t be more different, veteran and first responder Maaka McKinney (Te Rarawa, Ngāti Kahu) and Ashley Cullen, whose childhood was chronically shaken by earthquakes, have also shared how this brand of trauma has affected them, mentally, physically and socially.

Maria Shamonina/Supplied Ashley Cullen describes PTSD/I as like being in a bubble, deep underwater, with the fear that it could just pop at any time. (Image description: Illustration of a girl inside a submarine looking at the water leaking in through the cracked glass.)

“Low level activation of the stress response is as bad as going through a war or a major accident,” child and adolescent psychiatrist Dr Dennisa Davidson says.

“It causes the same systems in the brain to get activated and has the same effects.”

“Everything that we are, what we think, feel, what we do, how our body functions, how our brain functions, it doesn't come from fluff in the air. It comes from cells,” Davidson says.

Where to get help