Post Trauma: Post-traumatic growth
Post Trauma is a four-part documentary that dispels common myths about PTSD/I. It tells the stories of four people living with it and their search not only for successful healing modalities but for understanding of a condition that is not just ‘in the head’.
Ashley Cullen has felt the effects of trauma for more than 10 years – and the bulk of her childhood.
She sees her PTSD/I like scar tissue. “It’s like layers and layers of the skin that have just been developing on itself over the years. And every time I'm up against something painful, more tries to grow back,” she says.
“It's always a healing response, but it hurts. It's like growing pains.”
At the time of her first interview in 2020, Ashley Cullen was a bright-eyed high school-leaver, buzzing for life outside of school studying towards being a support worker.
“I know that I am more susceptible to hardship but that just shows how much of a careful person I am,” said 18-year-old Cullen.
“To me, that is what is rooted in my identity. The care, the empathy and the drive to do everything that I can… I won’t rest until that’s done.”
Three years on, Cullen still describes herself as healing and doesn’t see an end point. She had to make some sacrifices along the way, including a Bachelor of Social Work which she started in 2022.
“No amount of passion could stop my trauma from affecting my work with people and my priority needed to be with myself,” she said.
“I’m learning the importance of self-care the hard way, after suffering massive burnout which manifested in chronic fatigue and a very weak immune system.
“The most important thing has by far been my family.”
Psychiatrist Dennisa Davidson knows all the textbook prescriptions of treatment. Yet, nothing replaces the love, comfort and protection that human relationships provide, she says.
“We cannot underestimate their power to heal.
“[Yet] there are people who practically do not have another single human being they can relate to and connect with in their lives,” she says.
“A sense of something greater than I – finding meaning and purpose – can make a huge difference.
“When people make sense of their lives, make sense of their suffering… they can go through a very dark tunnel, but they will come out the other end and that is the core of healing.”
Watch episode four of Post Trauma: Post-traumatic growth.
Where to get help
- 1737, Need to talk? Free call or text 1737 to talk to a trained counsellor.
- Anxiety New Zealand 0800 ANXIETY (0800 269 4389)
- Depression.org.nz 0800 111 757 or text 4202
- Lifeline 0800 543 354
- Mental Health Foundation 09 623 4812, click here to access its free resource and information service.
- Rural Support Trust 0800 787 254
- Samaritans 0800 726 666
- Suicide Crisis Helpline 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO)
- Yellow Brick Road 0800 732 825
- thelowdown.co.nz Web chat, email chat or free text 5626
- What's Up 0800 942 8787 (for 5 to 18-year-olds). Phone counselling available Monday-Friday, noon-11pm and weekends, 3pm-11pm. Online chat is available 3pm-10pm daily.
- Youthline 0800 376 633, free text 234, email talk@youthline.co.nz, or find online chat and other support options here.
- If it is an emergency, click here to find the number for your local crisis assessment team.
- In a life-threatening situation, call 111.
