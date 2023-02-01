Post Trauma: Post-traumatic growth

There are textbook prescriptions of treatment for PTSD/I but nothing replaces the love, comfort and protection that human relationships provide, says psychiatrist Dennisa Davidson, in Episode 4 of Post Trauma.

Post Trauma is a four-part documentary that dispels common myths about PTSD/I. It tells the stories of four people living with it and their search not only for successful healing modalities but for understanding of a condition that is not just ‘in the head’.

Ashley Cullen has felt the effects of trauma for more than 10 years – and the bulk of her childhood.

She sees her PTSD/I like scar tissue. “It’s like layers and layers of the skin that have just been developing on itself over the years. And every time I'm up against something painful, more tries to grow back,” she says.

“It's always a healing response, but it hurts. It's like growing pains.”

At the time of her first interview in 2020, Ashley Cullen was a bright-eyed high school-leaver, buzzing for life outside of school studying towards being a support worker.

“I know that I am more susceptible to hardship but that just shows how much of a careful person I am,” said 18-year-old Cullen.

Timothy Cahyanto/Supplied Ashley Cullen was studying towards being a social worker in Christchurch. (Image description: Cullen speaks off camera in an interview in her living room. She wears a cardigan with a flame pattern, has blue and grey hair, and is wearing red lipstick.)

“To me, that is what is rooted in my identity. The care, the empathy and the drive to do everything that I can… I won’t rest until that’s done.”

Three years on, Cullen still describes herself as healing and doesn’t see an end point. She had to make some sacrifices along the way, including a Bachelor of Social Work which she started in 2022.

“No amount of passion could stop my trauma from affecting my work with people and my priority needed to be with myself,” she said.

“I’m learning the importance of self-care the hard way, after suffering massive burnout which manifested in chronic fatigue and a very weak immune system.

“The most important thing has by far been my family.”

Chris Skelton/Stuff Ashley Cullen doesn’t see an end point to healing. (Image description: Cullen sits in a grassy area among buildings looking away from the camera. The wind sweeps her hair.)

Psychiatrist Dennisa Davidson knows all the textbook prescriptions of treatment. Yet, nothing replaces the love, comfort and protection that human relationships provide, she says.

“We cannot underestimate their power to heal.

“[Yet] there are people who practically do not have another single human being they can relate to and connect with in their lives,” she says.

“A sense of something greater than I – finding meaning and purpose – can make a huge difference.

“When people make sense of their lives, make sense of their suffering… they can go through a very dark tunnel, but they will come out the other end and that is the core of healing.”

