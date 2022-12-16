University of Auckland to apply mātauranga Māori to services and projects

Bernie O’Donnell will help the University of Auckland apply mātauranga Māori to its services and projects in a new role.

Waipapa Taumata Rau University of Auckland has hired two Māori leaders to apply mātauranga Māori to the design and delivery of its services and projects.

Tama Davis (Ngāti Whātua, Ngāti Haua and Ngāti Tuwharetoa) and Bernie O’Donnell (Te Atiawa, Ngāti Mutunga, Ngā Ruahinerangi, Ngāti Ruanui and Ngāi Tahu) will share the new Poutaki Mātauranga Māori role.

They have been appointed by UniServices, which is the research application and commercialisation company at the university.

The role will focus on bringing a te Ao Māori and tikanga Māori lens to the businesses UniServices manages.

"Our role is about helping UniServices step into the journey Waipapa Taumata Rau has started in examining its relationship to mana whenua and to Te Tiriti o Waitangi,” Davis said.

“It’s about examining how we implement the vision of being a tangata Tiriti organisation – a good treaty partner – and what that looks like through our policies, our practices and our accountability to legislation such as the health reforms.”

Davis trained as a teacher before moving into mental health and addiction support. He is a member of the Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei Trust Board, the health provider Emerge Aotearoa and the Auckland Hospital Foundation.

University of Auckland/Supplied Tama Davis will share the new role which he believes will help address inequities that impact his community.

He wants to address the inequities that face his community.

"The system didn’t recognise the historical trauma that clearly impacted why people were in services,” he said.

"That’s why I got into governance – to have the influence to shift the dial on the systemic processes that have for 180 years disenfranchised a community.”

O’Donnell is the chairman of the Manukau Urban Māori Authority and a director at the Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency.

He also works at Te Mātāwai, an organisation promoting te reo Māori, and at New Zealand’s National Centre of Research Excellence for Preventing and Countering Violent Extremism He Whenua Taurikura.

"Our job is to hone in on the areas where we can apply a strategic lens from a Māori point of view,” O’Donnell said.

"We have an opportunity to apply research and service methodologies that have a uniquely Māori or Pacific lens rather than retrofitting programmes to encompass Māori and Pacific cultural elements.”

He said he has always questioned why Māori have performed worse than other groups in Aotearoa.

"When my mokopuna were born, I wanted to make sure everything my generation struggled with wouldn’t be repeated in their generation,” he said.

"If they end up facing the same issues, I’ve done nothing as someone who’s been empowered to make changes in this world. I want a world they can see themselves in, hear themselves in and that elevates their learnings."

The role will apply Māori knowledge and insight to support the UniServices Centre for Advanced MRI (CAMRI), English Language Academy (ELA), Growing Up in New Zealand, Immunisation Advisory Centre, National Institute for Health Innovation, Tui Tuia | Learning Circle, and Whāraurau.

"As Bernie and Tama have pointed out, services for Māori have largely been based on a deficit model – helping Māori who are behind,” says UniServices executive director Toni Laming said.

“While that remains important, we believe there are opportunities to lead in areas where appropriately applying Māori knowledge can bring benefits to Aotearoa and the world.".