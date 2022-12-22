Using manaakitanga to help improve cervical screening in Te Tauihu

At Mana WÄhine clinics run by Te Piki Oranga, wÄhine were offered vouchers for a coffee break from Baba Yagaâs coffee cart.

Some women in Te Tauihu are overdue their cervical screening by 15 years, but Te Piki Oranga is hoping a little manaakitanga will help change that.

The kaupapa Māori health and wellbeing service in the top of the South Island has started running Mana Wāhine clinics to encourage women to get screened.

Amongst the manaakitanga on offer is free transport, the offer of a home visit, and a kōrero about the procedure.

Lorraine Staunton, kaiwhakahaere ratonga, service delivery and operations manager, said offering a “no obligations conversation”, transport or mobile clinic helped women feel less scared about the procedure.

READ MORE:

* At-home testing option trialled as part of new cervical cancer screening study

* Kaupapa Māori approach taking healthcare into the whare

* Kids get first jab thanks to Māori health organisation Te Piki Oranga



“One of the main reasons we need Mana Wāhine is to improve cervical screening rates and reduce inequities for wāhine in our rohe. Some women are 15 years overdue for their screening through no fault of their own – sometimes it just takes a little manaakitanga to help overcome barriers to healthcare.”

At the time of the first clinic in September, more than 350 wāhine Māori in the region who were due, or overdue, for screening.

Supplied Kaimahi Amber Ford and Miraka Norgate at a Mana Wāhine clinic run by Te Piki Oranga.

At that clinic, 40 wāhine were screened and four booked for another day, with the same number seen at a second clinic in December. At the clinics, wāhine were offered vouchers for a coffee break from Baba Yaga’s coffee cart too.

The second clinic was also an important conversation starter for multiple health matters, with wāhine, and in some cases their tamariki, also referred to breast and bowel cancer screening, stop smoking services, counselling, immunisation, Well Child Tamariki Ora nursing, social workers, and midwifery services.

“The benefits from a holistic, one-stop approach like this can continue for months after a clinic – and that’s what we aim for in healthcare,” Staunton said.

Māori TV Cervical cancer screening cash injection bittersweet for Sandy Morrison of Smear your mea campaign

Free transport was funded through support from Sealord, and chief executive Doug Paulin said the partnership fit the company’s ethos.

“Sealord is half-owned by Māori and 15 per cent of our employees are Māori. It’s important to us to support our people’s whānau and their communities, and this is making a real difference.”

Staunton said being able to offer transport removed a major barrier.

“Achieving better equity in healthcare starts with reducing barriers where we can – even more vital during a cost-of-living crisis where some whānau are prioritising paying the grocery bill over their own healthcare needs.”