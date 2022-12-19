Baby readmitted to hospital after being allegedly jumped on in suspected racial hate crime

Scarborough Park in Christchurch, where a mother and newborn baby were attacked.

A newborn baby who was allegedly jumped on during a suspected racist attack at a Christchurch beachside park has been readmitted to hospital.

Police are investigating whether the alleged assault on a woman and 3-week-old baby at Scarborough Park in Sumner on Saturday evening was racially motivated.

The woman and baby were lying in a tent after going out with friends when the attack happened.

People nearby came to their aid and apprehended an 18-year-old male thought to have been responsible. But they want to know why it took police so long – about 90 minutes – to attend.

Police were called at 8.23pm. A “Kiwi hero” – a passerby named James – held the man until officers arrived about 10pm and took the suspect into custody.

The newborn was taken to Christchurch Hospital and both mother and baby were discharged the next morning – the baby with no known injuries and the mother with neck pain and an injured toe.

But the baby was rushed back to hospital for further tests in the middle of Sunday night, said Christchurch imam Gamal Fouda, who was there during the attack.

The alleged offender – who has been charged with assault and will appear in the Christchurch District Court on Wednesday – made racist comments to the family after the incident, Fouda said, including saying “go back to your country”, and telling them they “can’t even speak English”.

A group of people, including Fouda, ran after him, apprehended him and removed a metal bar from his possession.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Imam Gamal Fouda wrestled a metal bar off a teenager after the alleged attack.

Fouda said he was grateful that onlookers stepped in to help, but he felt the police response was lacking.

Fouda, who also re-damaged a previously broken wrist in the incident, said there was a long stand-off while they waited for officers to arrive, during which about four carloads of the teenager’s supporters arrived.

They were trying to get the metal bar back, and wanted to take their phones with photos of the incident, he said.

“It was going to be a big fight. It was a big shock for us and the public who were there. They couldn’t understand why the police didn’t come.”

Fouda said he wanted police to investigate whether the attack was planned or whether it was opportunistic, after the teenager and his friends sat drinking in the liquor-banned park watching the gathered Muslim group before the alleged attack.

Superintendent Lane Todd said: “Initial reports suggested this was a lower level disorder incident and staff were responding to higher-priority incidents, including a serious stabbing and several high risk family harm incidents at the time.

“Further information received indicated an escalation in the disorderly behaviour, at which point staff were diverted to the Scarborough incident and a man was quickly apprehended.”

Todd said officers continued to investigate the incident, including whether there was any hate or racial motivation, and that police “are always looking for ways to improve our service for our communities”, including attending community meetings to hear concerns and discuss how to reduce crime.

“Police do regular patrols in areas of demand, however we cannot be everywhere at once, and do rely on our community to be our eyes and ears.”

Peter Meecham/Stuff Christchurch social worker Maha Galal knows of a number of racist attacks on Muslims in the past few months.

Maha Galal, a voluntary social worker with the Christchurch Muslim community, said there had been numerous incidents of what appeared to be hate-motivated attacks in recent months.

There were two others she knew of where people were told to “go back to your own country”, while and the comment “terrorist” was made to March 15 survivors in public. Each time they were told by police there was nothing they could do.

There was disappointment in the community about the lack of police action, she said, leaving people fearful.

“We can see the growing number of these kinds of incidents, and it does need the help or right support for the Muslim community from the community itself.

“We need police to be on the street more.”

At previous hui on social cohesion, Galal said she had pitched the idea of a trained Muslim warden group that could act in the same way as Māori wardens, to provide more security in the absence of police.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Aliya Danzeisen, of the Islamic Women's Council, worries that social media and financial stresses could be contributing to an increase in “challenging behaviour in society”.

Aliya Danzeisen, from the Islamic Women’s Council of New Zealand, said making that happen was unlikely due to Aotearoa’s small Muslim population.

But she agreed it was a lonely situation for victims of hate crimes when there was a lack of support around their cultural needs.

She worried that social media and financial stresses could be contributing to an increase in “challenging behaviour in society”.

“What’s worrying is that society doesn’t receive those crimes in the same way. People are targeted, vulnerable communities are targeted. Some communities like our own are at risk.”

Chris Skelton/Stuff Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon believes hate attacks are on the increase.

Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon offered his support to the mother and child.

“This type of attack is of grave concern to me,” he said. “Hate attacks are on the increase.”

The Human Rights Commission had received six verbal and written hate messages in the last fortnight, he said, and the commission continues to lobby for hate crimes to be brought under criminal justice legislation.

Foon said felt the Government was “dragging their feet” after saying dealing with hate crime was a priority after the mosque attacks three years ago.