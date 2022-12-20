Open letter calls for work on UNDRIP to keep moving

More than 60 signatories have put their names to an open letter urging the Government not to halt work on the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

Aotearoa announced support for UNDRIP in 2010 and work this year focused on a draft plan to measure progress towards the declaration objectives.

However, progress on this appears to have gone quiet, despite one official document showing the plan was set for release late this month.

Stuff asked the Minister for Māori Development Willie Jackson if progress on UNDRIP was put on hold at the Cabinet meeting which was held on Monday, but Jackson did not respond.

Now, a group of individuals and organisations are calling on the Government not to halt progress on the plan, which they say offers a way forward for all communities.

Signatories include former Green Party MP Catherine Delahunty, The Mental Health Foundation and Voyce Whakarongo Mai which advocates for kids in state care.

“As members of civil society, we are concerned about the recent indication that progress toward meeting our Declaration (UNDRIP) obligations may be put on hold at the Cabinet meeting on 19 December 2022,” the letter said.

“We’re writing to express our support for the work to continue. It offers a way forward for all of our communities, so that our mokopuna might live in a just Te Tiriti future, where restoration and healing from the harms of our shared past have taken place.”

The letter said UNDRIP reflected intentions in He Whakaputanga and Te Tiriti o Waitangi, connecting Aotearoa to a global network of people honouring indigenous communities.

Signatories to the letter stood in solidarity with Māori leading the UNDRIP process and were committed to honouring Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

“And we ask that you keep working toward the plan in the coming year,” the letter said.

While there had been some strong progress towards promoting Te Tiriti in Aotearoa, the letter noted there had also been some backlash.

It said leaders should not lose heart or their commitment to work on UNDRIP which would uplift everyone and strengthen relationships for years to come.