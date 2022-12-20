'Very generous' $11k donation kick-starts temple dream in Taranaki

Raman Behl, left, and Ashwani Kumar, are part of a committee working to create a Hindu temple in New Plymouth. (File Photo)

The goal to create a Hindu temple in Taranaki has been boosted by a “very generous” donation of $11,000 made by a visitor to the region.

On Sunday, a public meeting was held to discuss the intention of the region’s Indian community to establish a temple in New Plymouth.

Temple committee member Ashwani Kumar said about 50 people turned up, where funding for the temple, along with security and maintenance of the place of worship was discussed.

Kumar said the fundraising effort was also given a surprise boost.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Some Indian families in Taranaki have replica temples in their homes to worship at, but the community now plans to rent a property to use for that purpose. (File Photo)

“A very generous visitor came to the meeting who was on a family trip to New Zealand from Dubai, and he donated $11,000 to support our temple project.”

He said the first priority would be to secure a rental property, and interested families were also asked to commit to donating a fixed dollar amount per month to achieve that goal.

The idea for a temple was first floated in 2014, but was shelved for a variety of reasons, including the impact of Covid-19.

About 1500 from Indian descent call Taranaki home, and the growing population is a key reason behind the renewed push to set up a temple.