Air force drops some Kiwi Christmas cheer across the Pacific

The Royal New Zealand Air Force has delivered humanitarian goods and Christmas gifts to 20,000 people across the Pacific’s remote islands.

The exercise was part of Operation Christmas Drop which air-dropped 200 boxes to 57 islands in the Federated States of Micronesia, Palau and the Northern Marianas.

The Whenuapai-based 40 Squadron, with a C-130 Hercules aircraft and crew, participated in the joint operation this month out of the United States Air Force base in Guam.

Other partner nations included Australia, Japan and South Korea.

Operation Christmas Drop’s first bundle of supplies was parachuted to Kapingamarangi Island, 5600km southwest of Hawaii in 1952.

The RNZAF joined the operation in 2019 and returned this year due to Covid-19 restrictions.

NZRAF The RNZAF 40 Suadron crew packs aid bundles as part of Operation Christmas Drop at Anderson Air Base in Guam.

When the last delivery was made on Monday, more than 30 tonnes of goods had been parachuted to the islands.

Flight Lieutenant Michal-Louise Paget said the RNZAF crew had included some “Kiwi treats” in the bundles this year, including New Zealand chocolate.

“The atmosphere up here it's very Christmassy. It's mainly humanitarian aid with school supplies, food, fishing equipment, blankets, tools, and toiletries,” Paget said.

“On the Christmas side of things, we topped it up with kids' toys and us Kiwis put in a few boxes of New Zealand chocolates.

“After you've dropped the bundles, you can see the people coming out to collect them, and you just know that you've reached people that are so isolated and don't get the everyday supplies that we can just go down to the supermarket and get in New Zealand.

“The feeling that you are just able to help these people with what we wouldn't even regard as anything major is extremely special and truly embodies the Christmas spirit.”

RNZAF RNZAF delivers aid and supplies to more than 20,000 people across over 50 remote islands in the Pacific.

Air Component Commander Shaun Sexton said New Zealand looked forward to “bringing some Christmas cheer to the islands with an added touch of Kiwi”.

“Coming out of the Covid environment, Operation Christmas Drop provides us with the opportunity to re-engage with our international partners while delivering meaningful aid to the people of the Federated States of Micronesia and the Republic of Palau,” Commodore Sexton said.

“The RNZAF is keen to enter into the spirit of Christmas by being part of the operation and to be working with our military partners, bringing some Christmas cheer but also delivering much-needed items to the people on these islands,” he said.

Private donors and charitable organisations provided the large bags of rice, tinned goods, fishing and snorkelling equipment, school books, clothing, footwear and toys. These are determined by consultations with the chiefs, Sexton said.

USDF Operation Christmas Drop delivers "Kiwi treats", clothes, food, medical gear, school supplies, fishing equipment and other humanitarian items.

Captain Jenn Brenton said the RNZAF used a special technique – low cost, low altitude – of old chutes and cardboard boxes that were light and “we fly very low to the ground”.

“When you see the Islanders come out of the trees or on their boats to recover the bundle, it is the most incredible moment,” she said. “They are so excited. They're waving. The kids are jumping around, and it's truly one of the most spectacular feelings I've ever had in my life."

For the recipients, it was equally meaningful.

Micronesian government spokesperson Richard Clark said the islands are under-developed, remote and small, with some of them having a land area of no more than a few kilometres.

"These islands don't receive many visitors and when a ship arrives there, it's usually just supplies or government services," he said.

"Operation Christmas Drop is something that our remote communities always look forward to with anticipation. When the airplanes drop the gifts, the whole community comes out. It emphasises the spirit of Christmas, that spirit of being together," Clark said.

USDF More than 30 tonnes of goods were delivered to the islands this year.

Aotearoa is often called on to deliver supplies into disaster zones, or Covid-19 tests on to ships waiting to berth in the country. When its aircraft can't land, precision, skill and timing are essential as it drops its deliveries from the sky.

Sexton said the air force could be called at any time to drop supplies into war zones or after disaster strikes, when landing and unloading was impossible.

It also drops mail and Christmas presents to Department of Conservation workers on remote Raoul Island in the Pacific, he said.