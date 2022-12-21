Māori research to benefit from $40m Lego Foundation grant

The University of Otago will partner with three Māori organisations and international indigenous collaborators.

Whānau are set to benefit from a multimillion-dollar research grant aimed at developing Māori-led wellbeing programmes and tikanga-based play spaces.

It will see Otago University’s Te Rōpū Rangahau Hauora a Eru Pōmare, a kaupapa Māori health research centre based in Wellington, partner with three Māori community organisations, alongside international indigenous collaborators led by theJohns Hopkins Center for Indigenous Health over a five-year period.

The group received more than $40 million through a Lego Foundation Build a World of Play Challenge.

Otago project lead Dr Paula Thérèse Toko King (Te Aupōuri, Te Rarawa, Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Whātua, Waikato Tainui, Ngāti Maniapoto) said she was grateful for the grant.

“We feel privileged to work with our Indigenous partners to support the moemoeā and aspirations for the wellbeing of pēpi, tamariki, whānau and their communities.”

Te Rōpū Rangahau Hauora a Eru Pōmare will work with Kōkiri Marae, in Lower Hutt, Toi Matarua Rangatahi Research, in Napier, and Te Hou Ora Whānau Services, in Dunedin.

Their goal will be to promote traditional whānau models of wellbeing, natural play spaces and cultural education reflecting the values of their respective communities.

Kaupapa Māori researcher Cheryl Davis, from Tū Kotahi Māori Asthma Trust and Kōkiri Marae, said she was honoured to be involved.

“It is a huge recognition of the work we all do, and we are excited by the many possibilities a fund like this can create for our organisations and most importantly for our whānau and communities.”

The grant would provide an opportunity to grow their capacity and support rangatahi involvement in “by Māori for Māori” research, she said.

Te Hou Ora Whānau Services chief executive Dan Anderson described the grant as breathtaking and said it would help to inspire transformational change.

“Our involvement has been particularly moving because of the impact we know it will have on our most precious and vulnerable.

“We are incredibly excited about the opportunity to demonstrate how mātauranga Māori solutions effectively address the complex and intergenerational problems facing whānau.”

Toi Matarua Rangatahi Research founder Charlizza Matehe said her organisation was also humbled to be part of such an exciting journey.