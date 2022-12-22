$1 seals deal for South Taranaki hapū to get land back after protest

The former Oeo School site in South Taranaki is now back in hapū ownership, after a protest against its possible sale last year. (File photo)

A $1 deal has been struck, allowing ancestral land to be returned to two South Taranaki hapū, who stood up and opposed its potential sale last year.

In June 2021, descendants of Ngāti Tamāhuroa and Titahi hapū of Ngāruahine iwi placed a rāhui on the property where the former Oeo School was located, when they discovered it was up for sale.

At the time, the two sections were on the market for a combined price of $310,000.

On Saturday, a ceremony held at Oeo Marae, saw the land officially signed back into hapū ownership.

Hori Manuirirangi says it will be now up to the hapū to decide what will happen to the land.

The land for Oeo School was gifted by hapū ancestors in 1910, to enable a place to be built which offered education to local children.

More land was later taken under the Public Works Act during the 1950s in order to enlarge the school playground area.

After the school closed in 1988, it was purchased by a hapū member, who was adjudicated bankrupt in 2015.

This meant all of their property, including the school could be sold, in order to pay creditors.

Following last year’s protest, the Insolvency And Trustee Services suspended the sale.

A token $1 was paid as part of a deal struck regarding the return of ancestral land to two South Taranaki hapū.

Ngāruahine Iwi Authority chairman Hori Manuirirangi, who attended Saturday’s formal handover, said everybody was chuffed with the final outcome.

“We’re all very pleased. It goes back a long way to the confiscation for us.”

He said the agreement to the gift the land back in 1910 was made with a proviso that if the school closed, the land would be returned to hapū.

A token $1 was paid by way of financial transaction for the property, he said.

Now back in hapū ownership, Manuirirangi said it was up to them regarding what will become of the buildings and land, although a few ideas had already been floated.

He said the former school site had been a hive of activity in the past fortnight, in an effort to clean up the section.

Although the buildings which remain on the site were “sturdy” they would likely need to be structurally assessed, he said.