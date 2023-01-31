Why is the Anglican faith the dominant religion at Waitangi?

If you attend a Waitangi Day service you’ll feel a strong Anglican influence, from the readings to the hymns.

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

“The whole shape of the worship liturgy is an Anglican structure,” says the Rt Rev Te Kitohi Pikaahu, Bishop of Te Tai Tokerau.

He’s been organising Waitangi Day services for more than 20 years, and says the Anglican Church has played a “pivotal role” in Waitangi commemorations since 1840.

It goes all the way back to Reverend Henry Williams, the Anglican missionary and priest who arrived in the Bay of Islands in 1823.

READ MORE:

* How the good intentions of 'New Zealand Day' diminished the mana of the Treaty

* History, spirituality and kapa haka pull crowds to Waitangi Treaty Grounds



Both He Whakaputanga/the Declaration of the Independence of New Zealand signed in 1835 and Te Tiriti o Waitangi/the Treaty of Waitangi of 1840 were heavily influenced by Williams, says Pikaahu, who is based in Paihia.

Williams played a key role in translating the English draft of the Treaty into Māori in a way that “provided certain hope”.

In his translations, Williams used words like kāwana (governorship), which Pikaahu calls a “master act”, which communicates the concept of being responsible for guardianship, rather than ownership.

WIKIMEDIA COMMONS St Paul's Anglican Church in Paihia in the Bay of Islands.

Pikaahu says much of the language in Te Tiriti not only aligned with Christian values, but “universal human values” which everyone was on board with.

“I think those who composed the Treaty had a wonderful vision in mind of equality, of fairness.”

And by the time Te Tiriti was drafted, many of the signatories were baptised and had already gone through some Christian teaching.

“I believe that the Church saw in the Declaration and the Treaty, hope for the land, for its people, hope for the nation,” he said.

But years on from the signing, that’s not the reality.

“Why is it that Māori are impoverished, live in poverty in terms of health, education, housing, employment? Those are actually Treaty issues,” says Pikaahu.

“None of the signatories, including my own tīpuna [ancestors], envisaged that their descendants will live and be impoverished.”

And for this reason, Pikaahu says the Anglican Church should be playing more than a structural role.

“I believe that the Anglican Church also has a duty, as much as a privilege, to be present at Waitangi Day commemorations,” he says, because of the values and declarations made in Te Tiriti.

“Within those promises, the Church has a duty to stand up for Māori.”

Although the Anglican faith is the dominant religion at Waitangi Day commemorations, Pikaahu has invited different denominations to lead the services each year.

In previous years, services have been led by the Rātana Church, the Catholic Church, the Baptist Church and the Methodist Church.

This year will have a “Salvation Army flavour” Pikaahu says, with the Salvationists leading the worship at the 5am dawn service and the 10am service.

The Salvation Army commissioner will be the principal speaker and the Salvation Army band will also play.

In regard to the hymns, Pikaahu picks them and works with the choir leaders so the choir can also sing in two languages – English and te reo Māori.

Outside of Waitangi Day, Pikaahu says the Church should take practical steps to understand Te Tiriti and how it should be applied in society today.

“People everywhere will see this is what the Treaty promises, it gives hope.”