New Year Honour for couple pioneering Māori education

Husband and wife teaching duo Tāwhirimātea and Kaa Williams returned home to open New Zealand's first bilingual school in Rūātoki, Bay of Plenty, in the late 1970s.

A couple partly responsible for te reo Māori’s strength in Aotearoa today have been honoured as Companions of the New Zealand Order of Merit.

Tāwhirimātea (Ngāi Tūhoe, Te Whakatōhea, Te Aupōuri, Ngāti Maniapoto) and Kaa Williams (Ngāi Tūhoe, Ngāti Manawa, Ngāti Maniapoto) are still the backbone of the institute they’ve been running for 22 years – Te Wānanga Takiura o Ngā Kura Kaupapa Māori o Aotearoa.

For the whole of their lives, they have been at the front lines of the fight to make reo Māori modern, mainstream and in the mouths of those who love it most – Māori.

Now in their 80s, they show no signs of slowing down as they fight for funding and resources to keep growing their school for the hundreds of Māori in Tāmaki Makaurau who need them.

The Williamses started running their school, a private teacher training institution and full-immersion course, Te Wānanga Takiura o Ngā Kura Kaupapa Māori o Aotearoa, in the year 2000.

That was when it separated from the Auckland College of Education to stand alone as an institution.

For them, it’s not a linguistic or academic school but a home for human development. Their students grow “from the inside out”, they say.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff “Kāore te kumara e kōrero ana mo tāna reka,” Tāwhirimātea Williams says. Basically, he’s not one to brag.

“They have transformed as people,” Tāwhirimātea said.

They summarise their work as: “Giving mana and status to the Māori world, Māori knowledge, Māori tikanga and all the forms of Māori reo. That’s what our wānanga is all about.”

Neither recipient was expecting an honour like this to come to them and they don’t know who nominated them – though they have a “suspicion”.

The couple agree that the honour is for the entire community.

“Kāore te kumara e kōrero ana mo tāna reka,” Tāwhirimātea said.

“A kumara doesn’t talk about its own sweetness. You leave that to your people to honour and enhance you. So this has come from a special group of people.”

Kaa and Tāwhirimātea had four children together.

One died of cancer, one is a judge in the Māori Land Court and two are lecturers at the wānanga.

Tāwhirimātea said in the 60 years they have been married, Kaa has been his backbone.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Students at Te Wānanga Takiura o Ngā Kura Kaupapa Māori o Aotearoa thrive “from the inside out,” Tāwhirimātea said.

“I tend to lead from the front and I can leave my back exposed and she’s been there all the time,” he said.

“As the Māori say, ‘te mahi a te wāhine ka noho hei huruhuru mo ngā waewae o te tāne’ – the job of a woman is to be like the hairs on the legs of man, warning him, comforting him, looking after him.

“We have a special relationship that can’t be broken.

“We have done so many things over these 60 years, all in the service of enhancing people to be better than they are.”