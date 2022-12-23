Fiji's not in a state of emergency, army chief says

The head of Fiji’s military says there is no need to be alarmed after soldiers were deployed on Thursday amid “growing concerns of racial tension”.

Major-General Jone Kalouniwai said the military’s role is only to assist police to maintain law and order.

Last week’s election failed to deliver a winner and Fijians are waiting for their president to recall parliament, so the lawmakers can vote in a new prime minister.

Kalouniwai called for “common sense to prevail” and urged the public to remain calm and respect the law.

On the streets of the capital Suva, businesses were open and people were moving around on Friday. Public transport services were also operating, some residents told Stuff.

Police have not released details of the alleged threats against minority groups it received that prompted incumbent prime minister Frank Bainimarama to “call on the army for help.”

Pita Simpson/Getty Images Fijians moving around the city on December 22, 2022 in Suva after soldiers were deployed to assist the police amid “growing concerns of racial tension”.

In a statement, police commissioner Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho said as more information and reports were received of the threats made against those “who are now living in fear following recent political developments, a decision was reached to call in the army to assist police with the maintenance of security and stability.”

Qiliho said he met with Bainimara​ma, defence minister Inia Seruiratu and the army commander.

“We came to an agreement for army personnel to assist police with the maintenance of law and order, amidst growing concerns of racial tension,” he said.

Bainimarama’s Fiji First Party failed to gain a majority 28 seats in the election. He has not conceded defeat.

The ruling FFP won 26 seats, while Sitiveni Rabuka’s People’s Alliance Party secured 21 seats, National Federation Party five and the Social Democratic Liberal Party or Sodelpa with three seats.

On Tuesday, kingmaker Sodelpa executives voted the party would go into a coalition government with PAP and the NFP.

But claims of “anomalies” during the vote by party secretary Lenaitasi Duru, who resigned after the vote, have forced Sodelpa to hold another secret ballot on Friday.

Prior to stepping down, Duru had written to Fiji's president, Wiliame Katonivere, seeking deferment of the first Parliament sitting on Wednesday. It was postponed.

FFP secretary-general Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum told a media conference the party respected the outcome of the election, but did not recognise the validity of the opposition coalition and would not concede defeat.

Claims of an “impending coup” on social media have been rejected by the authorities.

Pita Simpson/Getty Images Fiji police checkpoints were set up around the country during the December 14 general election.

Fiji has had four coups since 1987 and both Bainimarama and Rabuka, and imprisoned George Speight have led the government takeovers.

Kalouniwai said the military would respect the outcome of the parliamentary vote scheduled on January 2.

The constitution requires that legislators elect the prime minister from the parliament floor if no single party has won more than 50% of the seats required.

The army commander said the political parties and their leaders needed to “follow the right channel and take any grievances to police.

“The police is in charge, not the military,” Kalouniwai told local media.

“There’s nothing for the public to be afraid of, no need for any uncertainty. It’s just a matter of us looking at the wellbeing and safety of the people.

“It’s only a temporary measure. It’s different when things escalate, and we are handed that responsibility. That becomes a state of emergency,” the army chief said.

In the Jan 2 vote, if there is no clear winner after three rounds of secret ballots, Fiji’s constitution requires the president to dissolve parliament and call for fresh elections.