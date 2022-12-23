Fiji's opposition slams army call-up, senior police officer quits

National Federation Party leader Professor Biman Prasad and People’s Alliance Party’s Sitiveni Rabuka have criticised the government’s decision to bring in the military. (Photo by Pita Simpson/Getty Images)

Fiji’s opposition parties have criticised the government’s decision to bring in the military amid police concerns of alleged racial tension in the wake of elections.

Police said they were concerned that businesses and homes of the country’s large ethnic Indian population had been targeted or stoned since the election.

But National Federation Party leader Professor Biman Prasad said they disputed the police reports and the reason to deploy the soldiers on Thursday.

They are calling for evidence of this.

READ MORE:

* Fiji's not in a state of emergency, army chief says

* Army called in after contentious Fiji election

* Fiji people will not be intimidated, says Attar Singh

* I'm a changed man, says Rabuka as he bids for another shot at power in Fiji

* Editorial: Fiji is not yet a proper democracy



Frank Bainimarama’s ruling Fiji First Party failed to secure the majority 28 seats, with a vote now to take place in Parliament on January 2 to elect a new prime minister.

Fiji First secured 26 seats, People’s Alliance Party 21 seats, NFP five and the Social Democratic Liberal Party with three seats.

Pita Simpson/Getty Images Fiji police stop vehicles at a checkpoint in Suva. (Photo by Pita Simpson/Getty Images)

Prasad said Fiji First was “trying to create fear in the minds of people” and should accept the election result.

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said New Zealand is “aware of the statement from Fiji’s Police Commissioner.”

“We encourage all parties to allow the constitutional process to play out,” Mahuta said in a statement.

FFP general-secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, who was attorney general in Bainimarama’s government, told journalists on Wednesday the party would not concede defeat.

Sayed-Khaiyum said this could only be called after the election of the PM on the floor of parliament.

He said Bainimarama remained prime minister and FijiFirst was still the government of the day under the 2013 constitution.

“He [Sayed-Khaiyum] is not accepting they lost this election, that the people voted for change,” Prasad said at a joint media conference with former PM Sitiveni Rabuka’s PAP.

Police commissioner Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho said the decision to call in the military was made after he met with Bainimara​ma​, defence minister Inia Seruiratu and army commander Major-General Jone Kalouniwai.

“We came to an agreement for RFMF personnel to assist police with the maintenance of law and order, amidst growing concerns of racial tension,” Qiliho said in a statement.

Less than 24 hours after the army call-up, assistant police commissioner Abdul Khan resigned.

Qiliho announced on Friday that Khan had resigned due to "personal reasons".

"I have accepted his resignation after the decision was reached on mutual understanding, and respect his decision to resign from the organisation,” the police chief said.

A police chaplain has reportedly been sacked, but the reasons for his termination are not being made public.

Fiji’s Coalition on Human Rights called on the administration to ensure a smooth transition and transfer of power to the next government.

“Fiji's political history is tainted with overthrowing democratically-elected governments and military coups, and it is high time the narrative is changed,” the NGOs said in a statement.

Fiji’s president, Ratu Wiliame Katonivere, has until January 2 to summon parliament to elect the new prime minister, according to the country’s constitution.

The PM must be voted in by more than 50% of lawmakers on the parliament floor. If, after three rounds of secret ballots, there is no winner – the president then is required to dissolve the house and call for fresh elections.