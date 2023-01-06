Street name change aimed to right 'sloppy mistake' and honour chief

Moetu Tuuta, left and Matt Lawrey are part of a campaign to change the name of Emano St, Nelson to its correct spelling, Te Manu St.

In a Nelson suburb, a movement is under way to right a small but significant historic wrong.

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

The name of kilometre-long Emano St, which runs from Victory Square to Piper’s Reserve, is a misspelling of Ngāti Tama chief Te Manu.

Last year, a small step was made to honour the chief’s legacy when the reserve at the top of Emano St was spruced up and named Te Manu Reserve.

Moetu Tuuta (Ngati Tama, Ngāti Mutunga, Te Āti Awa) is a descendant of Te Manu. As a resident of Toi Toi St for about 40 years, he passed Emano St daily.

While the mistake was a small one, it was significant, not only to Tuuta but to the community, much of whom were unaware of the error before the publicity around the reserve.

“The reserve shows us, education is happening,” he said.

When the reserve was named, Tuuta felt proud. One day, he’d like to feel the same way when he passed the street bearing the correct moniker of his tupuna (ancestor).

Former Nelson city councillor Matt Lawrey, who lived near the street, said it wasn’t about changing the name – just getting it right.

“People know it’s wrong, they know the right name is Te Manu. It was a pretty sloppy mistake.”

Te Manu was born Wi Kātene Te Puoho; he was given his nickname (The Bird) thanks to his singing voice. The son of Te Pūoho-o-te-rangi, the Ngāti Tama ariki (paramount chief) and warrior, Te Manu became chief of Wakapuaka. His daughter Hūria Mātenga gained national fame from her part in the rescue of the crew of the Delaware which foundered on rocks off Wakapuaka in 1863.

Matt Lawrey/Supplied A cardboard sign made by Victory Primary School pupils was replaced by a plywood version.

The naming of reserve prompted a growing local recognition of Te Manu.

In the Murphy St Reserve, Te Manu’s name appears in a mural by artist Nerys Naruhe. Earlier this month, Victory Primary School’s Whānau Koromiko class erected a temporary cardboard sign reflecting the “correct” name, which was later replaced by a plywood version by local Roger Wilde.

Te Manu Reserve had been welcomed by locals, many of whom had no idea about the name mix up, said Lawrey.

Archdeacon Harvey Whakaruru (Ngāti Tama, Te Ātiawa, Ngāti Toa Rangatira Manawhenua Te Tauihu) has lived in Emano St since 1991.

As with other street names, Emano was named without consultation with local Māori, he said.

“Historically it’s incorrect and ‘Emano’ doesn’t recognise the mana or heritage of the chief it was named after.

“I’ve always pronounced it deliberately with a ‘Mediterranean warm twang’ and have been corrected by Māori speakers as not pronouncing it properly in te reo. Then I explain why.”

Records show that the street, and the chief, have long been misspelled. In a February 1844 edition of the Nelson Examiner and New Zealand Chronicle, governor Robert Fitzroy visited Nelson, “shaking hands with the chiefs Emano, Ereno and Parramatta”. (The latter was Te Manu’s half brother Paremata Te Wahapiro).

The street appears to have been named earlier that same decade.