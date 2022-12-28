Student nursing leader calls for more representative workforce

Manu Reiri says his backstory is too common among Māori, and his career too uncommon.

Born into generational poverty, Reiri is embarking on a nursing career to join a workforce that he’s convinced must be better supported to be more homegrown and representative of Māori and Pasifika.

He was raised in a family that relied on social security, seasonal work or menial, temporary jobs.

‘’We worked pretty hard, but it was still commonplace for my family to go without food, new clothes or power,’’ he said.

“Eventually we were evicted and left homeless.’’

Some family violence and alcohol and drug abuse were added to the mix to make “a recipe for disaster’’ he said.

What led him to re-imaging his future was a nurse who showed up amidst the loss of his tuakana, his elder brother, to cancer.

“I saw some amazing mahi done by a Māori nurse who honoured our family in his last moments with the care and compassion that only someone who understood our way of life could.”

So at 38 he enrolled into the Bachelor of Nursing programme in Invercargill, only to become aware of the widespread problem of “good people’’ dropping out of study because they simply could not afford it.

Reiri cites stories of colleagues falling asleep in lectures because, after putting food on the table for their children, they were out doing a night shift to make ends meet.

“How is it fair that some of our tradespeople get free apprenticeships yet we, as nurses, learning the trade of saving lives, are not equally treated?’’

SUPPLIED Manu Reiri: “How do you measure the cost of saving lives amidst a nursing crisis that has been ongoing for decades?’’

Reiri trained at the Southern Institute of Technology in Invercargill and is completing his Bachelor of Nursing studies in Napier. He is also the chairperson of the Te Runanga Tauira National Student Unit of the New Zealand Nurses Organisation.

Challenges facing full-time students spanned study costs, housing, travel and accommodation for placements, childcare and the ever-present stress on relationships with whānau, significant others and friends.

In New Zealand, Māori made up 15% of the population but the nursing workforce was just 7% Māori.

Meanwhile, the internationally qualified cohort of nurses working in New Zealand sat about 27%.

“What does that look like for our vulnerable Māori whānau who have poorer health outcomes from the outset?”

The country had relied too heavily on the internationally qualified to bolster our nursing numbers, but that was no longer the easy option it had been, so the barriers to raise a domestic nursing workforce “that is Māori and Pasifika strong’’ had to be addressed.

Health Minister Andrew Little had recognised the need for paid placements for third-year students “but I implore the minister to support students by funding their placements across the entire three-year programme,’’ Reiri said.

Little should also rethink his insistence that “fees-free’’ training was off the table because, with internationally qualified nurse numbers decreasing and the need for more Māori and Pasifika nurses, this didn’t make sense.

“Then we need to retain our nurses who have qualified by paying them adequately, so they are not tempted to go overseas, Sure that will cost money, but how do you measure the cost of saving lives amidst a nursing crisis that has been ongoing for decades?” Reiri said.