What to expect in the first 100 days of Fiji's new govt

Life returns to normal in the capital Suva. (Photo by Pita Simpson/Getty Images)

Expect policy changes to the economy, rule of law and human rights among other things, the new Fijian government has announced.

The Sitiveni Rabuka-led People’s Coalition assured Fijians on Tuesday that it would not be a one-man or two-man decision-making administration.

In its 100-day plan, the government promised to be inclusive and adopt a consultative approach to key decisions that affect the people of Fiji.

Rabuka said they would remove laws and decrees that undermined human rights, media freedom, freedom of association, individual and group rights of Fijians.

Rabuka and his 29-member coalition was sworn in on Saturday after 10 days of political uncertainty followed the general election on December 14.

The former military commander first held office more than two decades ago.

Leon Lord Sitiveni Rabuka vows to “obey, observe, uphold and maintain” Fiji’s constitution during his swearing-in as the prime minister. (Leon Lord/Fiji Sun via AP)

The 74-year-old won the nomination for PM by one vote over incumbent Frank Bainimarama at a sitting of the Fijian Parliament in Suva on Saturday.

On Thursday, army and navy personnel were reportedly called in to protect minority groups over threats against them.

Rabuka said the first order of business would be an extensive audit of the country’s finances to establish the true state of the Fijian economy.

During a rally last week, Bainimarama said other political parties did not understand debt, and he predicted the economy would collapse in a week.

But Rabuka said the truth would never be revealed if Bainimarama’s FijiFirst Party retained power after 16 years.

“It is the height of ignorance and arrogance for Bainimarama to say that. Fiji’s economy still has not collapsed after a week because the people know we have incurred more debts in the last few weeks,” he said in a statement.

Pita Simpson/Getty Images Former Fijian leader Frank Bainimarama claims the country’s economy would collapse in a week. (Photo by Pita Simpson/Getty)

Rabuka said available records provided by the state, show Fiji’s debt was more than NZ$7 billion but no one would know for sure until an independent audit was done by the coalition.

He claimed the estimated $7b debt excluded “suspicious transactions” like the “Help for Home” and “Adopt a School” initiatives post-Tropical Cyclone Winston managed by the Economy Ministry’s Construction Implementation Unit.

“These transactions and the like will be put before a Transparency and Accountability Commission with exclusive jurisdiction,” Rabuka said.

“Everyone giving evidence will have absolute freedom of information and confidentiality.”

Rabuka said Fijians were frustrated about the poor response post-TC Winston, where the former government “delivered tiles with no grout and fillers, bags of cement that had hardened with no iron rods, sand and cement blocks, and louvres without any frames.”

He said the coalition government would investigate this in their first 100 days of government.

“I will then make a call to the nation that experts in various fields come forward and help us investigate inflated costing, make findings, find all perpetrators, hold beneficiaries accountable for their actions and recommend prosecution to the DPP’s Office,” Rabuka said.

World leaders have vowed to work closely with Rabuka.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was one of the first leaders to congratulate Rabuka.

“New Zealand looks forward to working with the new government to further strengthen our very warm relationship,” she said in a statement.

“We strongly value Fiji as a close friend and partner as we progress our shared priorities for the region.”

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said, “Fiji will remain an important partner of Australia and I look forward to working with the elected government of Fiji.”

A Chinese government official said, “We believe our bilateral relations will be further strengthened to better benefit our two countries and peoples.”

The French and Marshall Islands embassies in Suva also congratulated Rabuka.

The secretary-general of the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat, Henry Puna, said, “Fiji has come through a general election and its subsequent parliamentary milestone and can now fully enjoy the full measure of this festive season.”

Puna also acknowledged Bainimarama for his leadership as chair of the forum, and thanked Fiji for “upholding the values of peace and goodwill as Pacific leaders together work towards a productive and successful 2023.”

Supplied / Fiji Times/Stuff The new Fijian government has promised it will form a truth and reconciliation commission to heal the pains and scars left by the events of the 1987, 2000 and 2006 coups.

100-day plan

Parliament (legislature)

Review standing orders such Standing Order 51 for clarity and to ensure transparency and accountability.

Review and the realignment of remuneration and associated allowance for all Parliamentarians.

Enable the process of call for division on Westminster principles without reprisal and invocation of party defection clause/s.

Review appointment of Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

Review Select Committee chairmanships for example, the Public Accounts Committee chair to be opposition leader.

Executive

Realigning the existing portfolios to ensure effective and efficient implementation of The People’s Alliance government agenda.

Consolidate the government decision-making machinery that is transparent and accountable to support the effective implementation of government’s development programmes.

Review the laws and provisions for appointments to ensure the independence of bodies such as the Electoral Commission, anti-corruption agency FICAC and Constitutional Offices Commission.

Ensure the separation of powers to be the fundamental guiding principles towards independence and impartiality of crucial institutions.

Law and order/rule of law and human rights

Removal of laws and decrees that undermine human rights, media freedom, freedom of association, individual and group rights.

Review public holidays, ‘travel ban’ and declarations of ‘prohibited immigrants’;

Formation of a Truth and Reconciliation Commission to heal the pains and scars left by the events of the 1987, 2000 and 2006 coups.

Resume local government elections within 12 months.

Repeal the requirement that women use their maiden name(s) to vote.

Restructure the judiciary to ensure speedy delivery of justice.

Phase out FICAC and incorporate the functions to the relevant existing agencies.

Reconvene the ‘Commission of the Prerogative of Mercy’ to consider applications for mercy from correctional facilities.

Establish a Land Claims Tribunal.

Review the Foreign Investment Act to ensure transparency and better enforcement of regulations.