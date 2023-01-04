NZ, Australia keep watch on Iran warships in the Pacific

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, alongside Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta say the Government is suspending its human rights dialogue with Iran.

New Zealand’s Defence Force says it is aware of two Iranian warships operating in the Pacific.

But the vessels, on a global deployment, have not come into Aotearoa’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ), a Defence spokesperson said.

Iran said the historic operation demonstrates the Islamic state’s growing military power and maritime reach.

“The NZDF will continue to monitor maritime movements in the Pacific region as part of our routine operations,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

New Zealand has issued travel bans on Iran in what Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said would punish members of the Iranian security forces for their “violent suppression of protests and human rights.”

The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody in September has engulfed Iran in unrest.

NZDF/Supplied NZDF says they are monitoring maritime movements in the Pacific region as part of routine operations.

Amini was detained by the specialist police unit that enforces the strict dress code that was made obligatory for women shortly after the Islamic Revolution of 1979.

Ardern said Amini’s death was “inexcusable” and condemned the “brutal suppression of protestors simply advocating for basic universal rights”.

In November an Iranian frigate, accompanied by a converted oil tanker, docked in Jakarta before heading to the Pacific.

But the Australian Defence Force said that at no stage did either vessel enter Australia’s EEZ.

In a statement, a defence spokesperson said Australia was aware of the two Iranian warships operating in the Indo-Pacific for some time.

"As part of Australia's broader whole-of-government maritime border protection efforts, Defence routinely monitors maritime traffic in the vicinity of our exclusive economic zone and maritime approaches," the ADF spokesperson said.

“At no time has either Iranian vessel entered Australia's exclusive economic zone, nor have they transited through the Torres Strait and there has been no communication with them.”

On Christmas Day, France's Pacific Command announced it had made contact with the Iranian vessels after they “declared their intention to pass just below the remote Marquesas Islands.”

The warships were monitored by a Falcon 200 surveillance aircraft as they approached French Polynesia's EEZ.

Iranian state television/AP In this frame grab from Iranian state television, Iranian navy sailors throw an American sea drone overboard in the Red Sea on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Iran said its navy seized two American sea drones in the Red Sea before letting them go, the latest maritime incident involving the US Navy's new drone fleet in the Middle East.

In September, Iran's navy seized two United States sea drones in the Red Sea before letting them go as American warships neared, the US Navy said.

In February last year, two Chinese warships sailed past Indonesia and entered Australia's EEZ in the Arafura Sea before heading out towards the Pacific Ocean via the Torres Strait.

Unlike the Chinese vessels, which aimed a high-powered laser at a Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) surveillance plane, the Iranians headed towards the Philippine Sea after leaving Indonesia rather than continue eastward through Australian waters.

Maritime analysts said there was no evidence the Iranian warships made any port visits while in the Pacific, but they believed the flotilla had passed close to the Solomon Islands.

The IRIS Makran and IRIS Dena form the Iranian Navy's 86th Flotilla and had left the Islamic republic in October for the historic global deployment.

Tehran said the warships would “circumnavigate the globe during their mission to show the authority of the dear people of Iran to the whole world.”

Speaking on state television last week, Rear Admiral Shahram Irani said it was important for Iran to demonstrate its growing naval capacity.

“What is important is authority. Presence in the seas means power and authority,” the navy chief said.

“The first message that a frigate or submarine sends out is that the country that builds them has acquired the required knowledge to dominate the sea.”

Singapore-based geopolitical analyst Patrick Dupont said the presence of Iranian warships in the Pacific region and close to Australia was not surprising. He expected more visits.

“It’s quite well known that Iran is an isolated underdog certainly in the Middle East, and internationally - they need friends, basically,” Dupont told the ABC.

“They want to know how far they can sail, but in reality, their focus is always going to be in the Persian Gulf - that is going to be their main effort in terms of strategic planning for their navy.”