Executive women struggling to find work post pandemic, recruiter says

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin has spoken with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in Auckland about the importance of advocating for women's rights and strengthening New Zealand and Finland's connections.

Women with executive level experience are finding it difficult to secure work in the post Covid-19 pandemic job market, a recruitment and career coaching agency says.

M2M chief executive officer Kathryn Sandford says women who have broken through the glass ceiling are finding employment over the age of 50 presents another barrier.

"It is common for us to encounter women candidates with impressive credentials–former directors and department heads, including a former PWC director, a marketing director and a vice-president of tech company–who cannot get work,” she said.

"It is an incredibly demoralising experience for these executive women who have achieved extraordinary success in their careers only to find themselves locked out. Repeated rejection leads to fear, uncertainty and a loss of confidence, and this only makes the situation worse."

READ MORE:

* I removed my age from my CV to get a job in midlife

* Job security trumps money as the top driver for job seekers as Covid-19 shifts priorities– survey

* New Zealand women's problem: Less money, longer lives



Sandford said one stereotype is that men are seen as more technologically adept which gives them an edge.

"There are the obvious reasons women are struggling to get back into executive leadership positions: sexism, ageism, and woman's need for more flexibility because many become carers to elderly parents,” she said.

Executive women are finding it hard to secure work in the current job market due to sexism and ageism, a recruiter says.

"But I think the situation has got worse since the pandemic because employers perhaps worry that older women are a greater health risk. As a result, women over 50 are more likely to be unemployed for longer or to simply fall out of the job market. Those that do find work have to take a pay cut."

Sandford said shifting the conversation into technical and commercial territory in a job interview can help dispel ageism and gender bias.

“Take control of the conversation by asking technical questions. Rely on your ability to deliver, not on your CV,” she said.

"If there are things you want to communicate, then do so–don't wait for questions that may not come."

She said having a poorly constructed LinkedIn profile can play to the "older woman are bad at technology" bias.

"If your online footprint–your social media, columns, comments, directory listings, past profiles–is less than impeccable you're doing yourself a disservice,” she said.

"It does not help for employers to see 'so-and-so has not posted in a while'. Be an active commentator in your industry to show you are still up with the play."

Sandford said one of the biggest risks is succumbing to repeated rejections.

"Employers will sense negative emotions. Avoid ruminating on failure because it consumes energy, and it shows. Instead, step back and rethink, re-strategise–figure out what is working and what is not,” she said.

“Writing a new CV is not going to help. Eight pages of task is boring. Stop trying to figure out what you are doing wrong and change what you are doing altogether."

M2M employs the Māori concept of whakapakari which means to develop, strengthen and refine.

It specialises in recruitment and the coaching of candidates from diverse backgrounds.