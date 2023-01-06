Wild world weather: Seven cyclones predicted for the Pacific

A summer storm has brought flooding, road closures and slips throughout the Coromandel Peninsula on January 5.

If the prediction of seven cyclones in the Pacific is anything to go by, one just needs to take a look at the world’s weather reports this week.

The wild, havoc-wreaking storms across Aotearoa, Australia, United States and Europe are expected to continue, forecasters say.

In the Pacific, heavy rain warnings have been issued for the Solomon Islands, Vanuatu, Fiji, and Tonga.

Experts say much of what’s causing the problem worldwide is coming out of the Pacific Ocean, with climate change adding more fuel to the “locomotive engine.”

Climate scientist Jennifer Francis, of the United States, said the big driver is a three-year La Nina - a temporary cooling of the equatorial Pacific Ocean that alters world weather patterns -that just won't quit.

“It is creating literal waves in the weather systems that ripple across the globe,” Francis wrote in her latest research.

SUPPLIED/Stuff Residents in Tokelau clean up after a cyclone hit the NZ realm state in September 2005.

“On certain parts of these waves are storms where the atmospheric pressure drops low and quickly, called bomb cyclones, that are quite wet, and they travel on atmospheric waves that transport the weather called the jet stream.”

The Pacific cyclone season runs from November to late April.

A clean-up operation is underway in Fiji after widespread flooding across the country.

Fiji's weather office predicts that up to seven tropical cyclones may affect Pacific nations and up to four of them may be severe.

In its 2022/2023 Tropical Cyclone Seasonal Outlook, the Fijian government predicted that the Pacific region would experience less than the annual average cyclone activity.

Fiji's National Disaster and Management Ministry had announced that at least two of those cyclones were likely to pass through the country.

Francis’ research also suggests that climate change is altering the jet stream, pushing frigid air down to southern climes more frequently.

In Aotearoa, there is a severe thunderstorm watch for the South Island, while rain lingers in the North.

Torrential rainfall and high tides were expected to bring more flooding and road closures for Coromandel Peninsula.

Mark Taylor/Stuff A summer storm on the Coromandel Peninsula left a bridge at the Hikuai Pauanui intersection underwater.

The country has been battered with heavy downpours and this is forecast to continue.

Coromandel remains under a heavy rain warning including neighbouring Bay of Plenty and Tasman.

After a quiet start to the hurricane season, the tropical Atlantic is beginning to get active.

US and Canada have been hit with a winter snowstorm and tornadoes, causing destruction to more than 100 million people in recent days.

Officials in California have ordered evacuations in a high-risk coastal area (where mudslides killed 23 people in 2018) as a huge storm barrelled into the American state on Wednesday, bringing high winds and rain that threatened widespread flooding and knocked out power to more than 100,000 people.

Winter heat records have been smashed all over Europe, with ski resorts shut down due to lack of snow as the continent recorded its warmest days in January.

The Fiji Meteorological Service (FMS) also serves as the Regional Specialised Meteorological Centre (RSMC) and functions as the weather watch office for the region – from the south of Kiribati to Tuvalu, Fiji, Vanuatu, Wallis and Futuna and New Caledonia.

The FMS also provides forecast services for aviators on Christmas Island (Line Islands), Tokelau, Samoa, Niue and Tonga.