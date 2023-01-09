Nasa astronaut lands in Aotearoa for STEMFest

International Space Station captures images of New Zealand from above

A Nasa astronaut has landed in Aotearoa to take part in an event to promote STEM careers among more diverse groups.

Microbiologist Kate Rubins, 46, became the 60th woman to fly in space in July 2016 and has spent a total of 300 days, one hour, and 31 minutes in space.

Rubins is touring the central North Island as part of STEMFest which features interactive workshops, presentations, panel discussions and activities for families.

"I wanted to be an astronaut when I was a little kid. I remember being fascinated by space exploration,” she said.

"I had posters of galaxies on my walls growing up. Not the cool things like pop stars, but amoebas and science and biology and astronomy."

Rubins' first space mission was aboard the Russian Soyuz spacecraft which left Earth on July 7, 2016.

NASA/Supplied Nasa astronaut Kate Rubins has arrived in Aotearoa to promote careers in STEM.

"I looked out the window and I could see the Earth, there's not anything that can prepare you for this sense of actually seeing the planet with your own eyes,” she said.

"I couldn't talk, I couldn't breathe, there was just this moment where everything stopped, and I just looked at the Earth.

"It's the sense that you're orbiting this insanely bright, blue glowing ball. It's seared into my retinas – I will never forget that."

NASA/Supplied Rubins has spent 300 days, one hour and 31 minutes in space and was the first person to sequence DNA in space.

Rubins took part in a second space mission in October 2020.

She was the first person to sequence DNA in space, and has completed four space walks.

"There's a moment where you open the hatch, and you essentially float out and your legs are dangling outside, and it's a 400km drop to the Earth,” she said.

"There's not really a feeling of falling, it's not really a sensation of height, but you just get this feeling of flying over the planet. I was absolutely awestruck for about two seconds, but then I had a job to do, and we got right to work."

NASA/Supplied Rubins wants people from diverse groups to feel they belong in the STEM fields.

Rubins is taking part in a STEM in the Community initiative organised by Tauranga STEM Festival (STEMFest) and STEM Wana Trust.

She is visiting Palmerston North, Taupō, Rotorua, and Tauranga.

Her tour concludes with an event at Tauranga Boys College on Tuesday that features a panel discussion with women in tech and aerospace as well as space-themed family activities.

"Our goal for this tour is to bring the opportunity of meeting a real-life Nasa astronaut directly to the community, without the barriers of expensive tickets and taking this unique experience outside of the usual big city hubs,” STEMFest founder Tia Lush said.

NASA/Supplied Rubins will be speaking at Tauranga Boys College on Tuesday as part of an event for families that features space-themed activities.

Rubins is part of Nasa’s Artemis programme which aims to land the first woman and person of colour on the Moon.

"We want to make sure that we are much more inclusive than we were in the 60s,” she said.

"I just want to participate when we do go, I want to be part of that, whether I'm there or I'm on the ground in mission control… that's really my goal in all of this."

She said her message for young woman is that they belong in science, technology, engineering and maths.

"I think that if young women realise that there's a place for them, that not only is there a place for them, but we welcome them into science,” she said.

"We do the best science, and we are the best of people when we have a very diverse population that's going into it."