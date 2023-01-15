The pirihimana, or policeman, learning te reo

For Tākaka Constable Raymond Clapp, learning tikanga and te reo Māori has meant reaping rewards, as well as doing plenty of dishes.

Clapp (Te Ātiawa) will enter his second year of marae studies this year, and is also studying te reo with his colleagues through Te Ataarangi’s He Waka Kuaka, a workplace professional learning and development programme, which sees him immersed in the reo for an hour a week.

The trigger for Clapp’s cultural exploration was “turning 50”, he said. He also wanted to explore his own culture and what it meant to be Māori.

The knowledge and contextualising he’s learnt through Matike Mai – Te Ata Hāpara – Te Pōkaitahi Tikanga, a three-year part-time course at Nelson Marlborough Institute of Technology, has evolved his policing into something far more multifaceted as a result.

“We do the police stuff, the pirihimana (police) stuff,” Clapp explains.

“But there's also that whole spiritual element that comes with it as well and the wairua (spirit) of what we do, especially in dealing with people's emotions. There’s more to being in just the physical body, there’s a lot of other stuff going on.”

In dealing with a sudden death for instance, police want to make sure that they get the tikanga (protocol) correct and respond appropriately.

Going on a job might lead them into a space where someone’s emotional states are kind of in a place of tapu (sacredness), he said.

As an example, Clapp once arrived at a scene with a Māori man “who didn’t want me there and just went off”, but the relationship unknotted after a chat about the Matike Mai course and learning about tapu and noa (the state of something being unrestricted or not tapu).

Constable Raymond Clapp at Onetahua Marae, just out of Tākaka.

“We discussed noa and ... had a cup of tea. I did what needed to be done policing wise, but it kept the mana alive, and it was mana enhancing for both parties.”

Another factor in Clapp’s decision to start learning about his culture was his wish to participate, to give back.

“At the marae there were few tāne (men) there, you could count the tāne with one hand,” he said.

Stuff The first part of the Te Ahu o te Reo Māori programme will see educators go through interactive Māori lessons so they can feel more comfortable using phrases.

On the course, he says, the “tāne do our things, and the wāhine (women) do their thing” and then there’s a competition to see who can make the best kai, or who can sing the best songs.

“You learn at the marae that if auntie looks at you, you need to be doing something.”

Since he says he's no cook, more often than not, that might be picking up a tea towel.

He’s also learnt karakia (incantations) when manuhiri (guests) arrive and for kai, and learnt waiata (songs) for occasions such as tangihanga (funerals).

Clapp is grateful for the support of iwi and of the police in allowing him to go away for six weekends a year – he’s part of a small, tight-knit team with three others.

Their Te Ataarangi course has been good for morale, and a lot of laughs too.

“A lot of the community here knows that we are doing it, so everyone’s like ‘kia ora, kei te pēhea koe? (Hi, how are you?)’, as we’re walking down the street,” he said.

“In a small community, stuff like that is really important.”