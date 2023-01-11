Fears more Pacific ancestral remains hidden in museums, universities

There was also a large repatriation of Moriori ancestral remains welcomed at Te Papa in July, 2022.

A group of international researchers is working with a German university to return ancestral remains to a remote island in the Pacific Ocean.

McMichael Mutok Jr from Palau says there are 10 human skulls stored at University of Göttingen, and he wants to bring them home.

In early 2022, Mutok became a fellow of Göttingen’s Sensitive Provenances Project, which aimed to research and return the remains.

He said the skulls were taken from villages in Palau, in the northwest Pacific, more than 100 years ago.

More than 1000 skulls and other human remains were kept in the university’s collections, Mutok said.

”They are kept in cardboard boxes in the University of Göttingen’s anthropological department, and each skull is stamped with a number that corresponds to an index card.”

Many of the skulls were collected from Germany’s former colonies or other countries visited by German explorers in the 19th and early 20th centuries, he said.

Many of the remains are also from New Zealand, Australia, Papua New Guinea and Africa.

Supplied The skulls were taken more than 100 years ago from villages in Palau.

Mutok, who is in charge of preserving Palau’s history and cultural artefacts, said they had no idea their ancestral remains were shipped overseas.

“That’s because many of the skull collectors worked in secret, hiding from the Islanders.”

Mutok said he discovered this when reading the translated journals of German ethnologist Paul Hambruch, who had travelled throughout the Pacific as part of the South Seas Expedition in early 1900.

“Hambruch went to one of these villages [in Palau], and said he needed a couple of skulls. The villagers refused.”

The locals noticed that their burial sites were disturbed the next day, Mutok said.

“It’s sad that we didn’t know about it until now. We respect our ancestors … we do not disturb their grave sites.

“What I learned is the skulls were collected because they [Hambruch’s team] were trying to compare the brain capacity between the Germans and the Islanders to see how intelligent they were,” Mutok said.

University of Hawaii McMichael Motuk Jr, front, third from left, and Dr Tarisi Vunidilo, second row third from left, with other colleagues working on a repatriation project.

Göttingen anthropologist Dr Jonatan Kurzwelly said that not all the “race scientists had negative motivations, though the science they developed eventually contributed to racist ideologies”.

He said the project to return the human remains stored in Göttingen is part of a renewed German focus to recognise and confront its colonial past.

“Germany has been very strong and kind of reworking through the history of the Second World War and the Holocaust,” Kurzwelly said.

Researchers from Africa and the Pacific were also invited to study the collections and help return the skulls to the Pacific families.

Fijian archaeologist Dr Tarisi Vunidilo, also a fellow at Göttingen, said it was an emotional journey.

She said it was a difficult process to find the families and return their ancestral remains, as many were stored without comprehensive identification.

“In some countries, they do kind of a combined burial or a memorial where all of these human remains that were unidentified [can be remembered],” Vunidilo said.

One such ceremony was held in Hawaii early last year when 13 skeletal remains, iwi kupuna, were returned to their descendants.

Mutok hopes DNA sampling will help locate the families of the remains held in Germany.

“It would be at least a year before they would be returned home,” he said. “I feel like there’s still more out there. There’s still more work to do.”