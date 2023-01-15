Mana whenua occupiers denounce proposed $350m housing plan

This video was made in early 2019, after the announcement Taranaki Whānui and the Government were investigating the building of houses at the former prison site.

A six-month deadline looms as Taranaki Whānui and the Wellington Company aim to build up to 700 homes on top of Miramar peninsula as allegations fly from those occupying the site.

Mana whenua group Ngā Uri o Taranaki Whānui​ (descendants of Taranaki Whānui) are occupying land near the former Mt Crawford prison on Miramar peninsula, in protest at a proposal to build 650 to 700 houses on the eight hectare space. The occupation, which started in July 2021, has about 12 people taking turns at occupying the site.

The land, called Mātaimoana and valued at $23.3 million, is currently owned by the Crown. It would need to be purchased by Taranaki Whānui for the proposal to go ahead, with the iwi having first right of refusal through its Treaty of Waitangi settlement.

Taranaki Whānui and developer Wellington Company are attempting to have the consent fast-tracked. The iwi has said the proposed $350m housing would be based on a leasehold model, with the land retained in Taranaki Whānui ownership.

READ MORE:

* $350m housing plan for former Wellington Prison site

* Wellington's Shelly Bay occupation officially over after 525 days

* Stalemate at Wellington's Shelly Bay ends, but next steps still unclear



A newsletter send to Taranaki Whānui members on Friday said that the deadline to get fast-tracked consent was up in July.

“We are moving with purpose and pace to lock in identified opportunities, as they may not present themselves again,” it said.

Ngā Uri spokesperson Ihaia Puketapu​ said Taranaki Whānui leaders had not been clear to beneficiaries about the nature of the development, particularly the leasehold model.

Puketapu has previously said Ngā Uri represented members who were not aware of, or did not support, the development, which is a joint venture between the Government and the iwi’s commercial arm, Taranaki Whānui Limited.

From the information beneficiaries had received, Ngā Uri opposed the application saying 600 to 700 houses for 8ha was far too many.

SUPPLIED Mātaimoana has high importance to Taranaki Whānui , due to its locaiotn over four pā sites and its high altitude.

Additionally, there were no plans for recognition of the land’s cultural heritage. Mātaimoana had large cultural importance to mana whenua, with four 600-year-old pā sites and two kāinga (residential) sites located there.

The prime hilltop land had additional value for its altitude. Much of the land owned by Taranaki Whānui was coastal or river adjacent, and would most likely be affected by climate change.

Puketapu said a coastal retreat plan was needed to ensure the survival of his people’s culture on Te Motu Kairangi (Miramar peninsula).

He pushed the creation of a contemporary pā on the land, and suggested the trust could apply to the Government’s $730m papakāinga fund to build much-needed affordable rental housing for mana whenua there, alongside a marae and papakāinga (communal living) development, fuelled by sustainable energy.

“We want a cultural development, not a commercial one.”

Puketapu said Taranaki Whānui regarded their maunga as forebears, with Mātaimoana held in high regard as spiritual ancestor.

Andrew Gorrie/Stuff Stunning views of Wellington Harbour are available from the top of Miramar Peninsula

“And that's why it's imperative that there can only be a cultural development on [Mātaimoana]... Anything that wasn't would be an insult.”

Puketapu expressed distrust towards the Wellington Company, claiming owner Ian Cassels was not qualified to build a cultural development like Mātaimoana, and the contracts should be given to mana whenua tradesmen.

Puketapu urged the trust to disclose all information related to the proposal and seek immediate consultation with Taranaki Whānui beneficiaries.

Wellington Company develoment manager Earl Hope said the company was extremely supportive of Taranaki Whānui’s proposal for Mātaimoana and would continue to support them for as long as they required.

Taranaki Whānui ki Te Upoko o Te Ika chairperson Kara Puketapu-Dentice said claims about a lack of information to members was incorrect. He did not respond to other questions.