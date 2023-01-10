Renovated Auckland theatre to showcase Māori talent

The play was written by Tainui Tukiwaho and his tamariki during the Covid-19 lockdown, and tells a story about the importance of whānau.

An award-winning play is set to premiere at a renovated theatre designed to showcase Māori talent.

Te Pou Theatre, located at the Corban Estate Arts Centre in west Auckland, reopens its doors on March 3 after a $3 million refurbishment.

Hemo is Home, the runner-up at the New Zealand Adam Playwriting Awards in 2022, will be the first production staged at the new-look theatre and its biggest show yet.

The play was written by actor Tainui Tukiwaho and his five tamariki during the Covid-19 lockdown in 2021. Tukiwaho used creativity as a way to keep his tamariki occupied during the pandemic.

"This show is one of the most amazing things to come out of lockdown,” Tukiwaho said.

“I spent quality time with my kids and the outcome is this wonderful quirky tale that we created together. What a gift!"

Te Pou Theatre Award-winning play Hemo is Home will premiere at the refurbished Te Pou Theatre when it opens its doors on March 3.

The play tells the story of a young Māori boy who is raised by the ghosts of his ancestors at the whanāu urupā (cemetery). Its central theme is the love of whānau.

Tukiwaho's 10-year-old son, Te Rongopai Curreen Tukiwaho, stars in the lead role.

He will be supported by TVNZ weather presenter Te Rauhiringa Brown and renowned Māori actors Maaka Pohatu, Bronwyn Turei, Awhina Ashby, Stephen Butterworth, and Kayne Peters.

“I enjoyed writing this play with the family. My brothers and sisters had really good ideas, and I'm really proud of all of us,” Te Rongopai said.

Producer Amber Curreen said Hemo is Home is the perfect production to welcome the Te Pou Theatre’s new and improved premises.

“This is Te Pou Theatre's biggest show on record, with 10 superb actors and a stage design that shows off the full extent of the newly built whare,” she said.

"We want to show everyone what Māori storytelling of scale is like in its own whare and on its own terms.”

Hemo is Home will run from March 3 to 12.