$4m wharekai build at Taranaki's Owae Marae almost complete

Änaru White says the vision for the re-development of Owae Marae and its facilities has always been intergenerational.

A $4 million project to build a new wharekai at one of Taranaki’s most prestigious marae is nearly complete.

Ānaru White, Manukorihi Pā Reserve trustee, said the totally revamped version of Ko Tamawahine, the kitchen and dining facility at Owae Marae, is on track to be completed by mid-March.

Ko Tamawahine had been operating at the Waitara site since 1921.

The new facility, which will cater for 200 seated diners, has a full commercial kitchen and chiller, toilet and shower facilities, along with storage space.

Owae Marae has played host to many visitors during the years, including people attending Sir Māui Pōmare Day or the official pōwhiri for Womad artists, along with a range of other national and local events where the delegations have run the gamut from Prime Ministers to schoolchildren.

And a key part of its hosting duties is the ability to look after and feed its manuhiri, known as manaakitanga.

Therefore, the focus of the re-design had to go beyond future-proofing the building, in order to make sure it was fit for purpose and able to provide the necessary hospitality for visitors and kaimahi/workers as well, White said.

When the former dining facility was deconstructed, what could be salvaged was kept, and had been incorporated into the new build.

This included the old timber floorboards being utilised as wall panelling, White said.

In order to ensure the wharekai remained “humble” and did not take away from the status of the main meeting house, Te Ikaroa-a-Maui, will be white and have no carvings on the outside.

The new wharekai is part of a staged re-development of Owae Marae, which began with the restoration of two other whare,Te Whai-tara-nui-a-Ngarue and Tama Tane, work made possible through the Government’s shovel-ready fund.

Boon architects have been involved in the design of the project, along with Clelands Construction, with injections of funds from the Department of Internal Affairs and Te Puni Kōkiri administered Oranga Marae programme, Te Kotahitanga o Te Atiawa and the Toi Foundation.

One of the goals of the marae re-development has been to ensure the sacred space was not only looked after, but provided a place for the community to benefit from for decades to come.

“Our vision has to be intergenerational,” White said.

Due to the wharekai rebuild, the marae had been unable to host events, but White said he was already fielding calls from people interested in making a booking.

A day-long celebration was planned to officially mark the re-opening of the facility, he said.

The next phase of the marae upgrade will be a new roof for Te Ikaroa-a-Maui, along with refurbishments of the whakairo/carvings.