Prejudice high on Māori parents' worry list for their children, survey finds

The first part of the Te Ahu o te Reo Māori programme will see educators go through interactive Māori lessons so they can feel more comfortable using phrases.

Māori parents are significantly worried about prejudice in their children’s future, new data shows.

Further findings of the 2022 nib State of the Nation Parenting Survey, that analysed 1226 parents in Aotearoa, were released on Friday.

The survey found 23% of Māori parents are concerned about their children facing prejudices against race and gender in the future compared to 14% of non-Māori parents.

Nib’s parenting expert Nathan Wallis said it was important for parents to work in collaboration with their children to find a brighter path ahead.

READ MORE:

* Children developing drug-like dependency on devices, warns expert

* Parents struggle to spend quality time with kids in pandemic

* Screen Time: Most preschoolers get too much screen time. Are the guidelines, or our parenting, the problem?



“The data reiterates that tamariki are tuned in to socio-political issues, so practise open communication and ask them what’s important or concerning in their lives to better understand how you can support them,” he said.

“Don’t forget that modelling positive behaviour is a powerful thing. Making proactive lifestyle changes and talking openly about emotions is great role-modelling, so kids can see their parents take health and wellbeing seriously."

nib/Supplied Nib’s parenting expert Nathan Wallis says parents should practise open communication with their kids, and role-model positive behaviour.

The survey is conducted annually by nib and global research company One Picture.

Results from 2022 reveal parents worry about their kids' health and wellbeing and whether they are doing a good job as parents.

The survey found 80% of parents say their children are impacted by at least one physical or mental health issue. Sleep, behavioural problems and viral infections rated as the top three concerns.

Fifty-four per cent of parents are worried about their children’s mental health, which is an increase from 50% in 2021.

The cost of living, mental health issues and climate change were parents’ biggest concerns for their child’s future overall.

But the survey highlights differences within ethnic groups.

nib/Supplied Nib New Zealand chief executive officer Rob Hennin says it's confronting to see so many parents concerned.

About 22% of Asian parents said education is their main concern for the future, which is nearly double the national figure, while 24% of Pasifika parents were worried about their child’s future success or financial security compared to 11% for all parents.

Asian and Māori parents are more concerned about their children facing prejudice.

Nib New Zealand chief executive officer Rob Hennin said support exists to help parents who are worried about the health of their children.

“It’s confronting to see parents so concerned. But it’s also great to see kids bouncing back after the pandemic, which shows a lot of resilience among our young people.”