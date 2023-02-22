'Nothing worse than dull': Tā Tīmoti Kāretu shares top kapa haka tips

Tīmoti Kāretu wants to see passionate performances filled with personality at Te Matatini in 2023

He is a titan of te reo Māori, a life member of Te Matatini and has a fearsome reputation for brutal honesty.

Tā Tīmoti Kāretu (Tūhoe, Ngāti Kahungunu) shares his top kapa haka tips for performers taking to the stage.

As told to Katie Doyle (Ngāpuhi).

Be dynamic and passionate.

There is nothing worse than dull. They might be pretty, they might be uniform, but if there is no dynamism and no excitement in the performance, they are dull.

Do not drop the poi. If you do drop it, pick it up.

There is nothing more ridiculous than a woman pretending she has a poi in her hand when she has none and there is one lying in front of her.

You’ve already lost your point by having dropped the poi, right? So you may as well just pick it up and keep on with the performance.

It’s been one of those rules for years that if you drop your poi you just keep on going, but it does look ridiculous because you’ve already lost a point by having dropped it in the first place.

So you can’t do any worse. Better if you pick it up, I think. That’s just me.

Make certain you know your words.

There’s nothing worse than somebody whose mouth movements do not show that he or she knows the words.

Their lip movements are different to the words that you are actually hearing coming across, so you can tell that they do not know the words.

But every member of the group needs to know the words. It happens a lot, it happens a lot.

The cameras are cruel because they seem to head for the one who doesn’t know anything. That’s where they seem to go.

So in fairness to the whole group, so that you don’t embarrass the whole group, every member of the group needs to know everything and know it well.

Uniformity is fine, but don’t lose your own personality in the performance.

Because you have to be uniform, everybody looks robotic. There’s nothing worse than looking robotic in a performance where dynamism and excitement are supposed to be the order of the day.

We all have a personality, and as long as we are moving with the rest of the group we should be able to express our personality in the performance. That makes you a far more interesting performer to watch.

Some groups are drawn out of all humanity virtually; they just become tantamount to robots and that is something that needs be avoided at all costs.

Express your personality throughout the whole performance.

Foot movement and hand movements need to be the same.

Does the group lift its foot or does it stand flat-footed the whole performance?

There’s nothing worse, and it ruins the whole performance. And while the front line is the cream of the crop, the second row has to be seen clearly to see that they are also up to par.

What happens is that you put your best performers in the front, so they distract the judges, so that the judges fall for the performers on the front-line. Which is always the cream of the crop.

But remember there's also a second-line and that second-line has to be just as good as the front-line.

This has been edited for length and clarity.