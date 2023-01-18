Auckland Pride director Max Tweedie to step down after 2023 event

Auckland Pride Festival’s executive director Max Tweedie has announced he is resigning from his post after this year’s Pride Month festivities.

Four years on from taking up the role in 2019, Tweedie will hand over the baton when a replacement is found.

During his tenure, the festival has grown from two weeks to a month’s worth of activities, and has also seen disruption due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The festival’s 2023 edition – its 11th year – begins on February 1 and ends on February 26 and will include the highly anticipated Pride March on February 18.

READ MORE:

* Auckland Pride calls for urgent support of queer arts

* Fourth man arrested four months after homophobic attack on pink church

* Survey highlights 'major concerns' for the wellbeing of LGBTQIA+ young people



Tweedie was 21 when he first joined Auckland Pride as then director of pride, and said it’s strange to think he’d be finished soon.

“At the time (2019), there was a lot of questioning about whether a more progressive Pride Festival with values of both liberation and celebration was possible,” he said.

STUFF The parade became mired in controversy when police were banned from marching in uniform. (Video first published in Jan 2019)

“I think what I am most proud of is that it was not only possible but has been really successful. The festival in 2021 was the largest ever, and that is really significant from where we were in 2018.

“What we’ve been able to do is stay true to our values and continue to be a community led organisation but deliver larger pride festivals that reach more people, that are more diverse.”

In 2020 over 60,000 people enjoyed a record 154 events, and in 2021, the festival became a month-long party with over 75,000 people attending 203 events. The March alone had 9000 people.

But the job was not over, particularly for the minorities within the minority that is Aotearoa’s queer community, Tweedie said.

BECKI MOSS/Supplied Max Tweedie became the director of Auckland Pride when he was 21.

“What Pride stands for – continuing to be a platform to ‘visibilise’ our communities and drive progress, acceptance and understanding – I think that is something that continues to be relevant.”

Before he finishes, Tweedie has a month of celebrations to attend.

He said he was personally looking forward to Te Tīmatanga, a takatāpui community hub hosted from February 1 to 26 at the Albert Park Caretakers Cottage.

Te Tīmatanga will include public arts displays, artist talks and events. It is held in Albert Park, where Aotearoa’s first ever ‘Gay Day’ was held in 1972, a protest by the Gay Liberation Group.

Auckland Pride board co-chairperson Kaan Hiini said Tweedie helped the organisation prioritise the diversity of Tāmaki Makaurau’s queer community.

“Key to this has been growing and developing pathways into Pride for communities historically not served or seen,” Hiini said.

Tweedie’s resignation will take effect once a new executive director has assumed the role and a handover has officially taken place.

Applications for the role are open now and close on February 19.