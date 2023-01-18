Review proposes cuts to daily pāua catch limits to help preserve stocks

Concerns about pāua stocks in Taranaki, and other parts of the country, have resulted in options being explored to cut daily limits. (File photo)

Concerns Taranaki Māori have for the wellbeing of kaimoana, which saw a two-year legal ban introduced to protect a stretch of the region’s coastline, are being felt elsewhere in New Zealand prompting a review that may see daily pāua catch limits slashed.

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

In December, the Government banned collection of kaimoana along the 70km-stretch between the Herekawe Stream in New Plymouth to the Taungātara Stream just south of Ōpunake, which gave legal teeth to a rāhui earlier established by hapū.

The hapū had acted out of concern for the sustainability of seafood, after members became worried about the number of visitors, including from outside the region, who were taking kaimoana, especially pāua.

The concerns are not just being felt in Taranaki either, with similar views held by tangata whenua in Hawke’s Bay and Wairarapa, according to a Fisheries New Zealand discussion paper looking at the review of sustainability measures for pāua for 2023/24.

The paper outlined how “tangata whenua and recreational fishers in the Hawke’s Bay, Wairarapa, and Taranaki have raised concerns about the sustainability of this stock, due to observed local depletion and high levels of pressure from recreational harvest”.

A 70km-section of Taranaki coastline is already protected by a two-year legal ban on seafood collection.

The December document, which is out for public consultation, is seeking feedback about options that could see daily pāua catch limits decreased across the quote management area known as PAU 2, which covers Taranaki, the East Cape, Hawke’s Bay, Wairarapa and Wellington.

The current catch limit for recreational gatherers is 10 per person each day, and in Taranaki need to be a minimum legal size of 85mm for blackfoot pāua, or 80mm for the yellowfoot variety.

The review included options of reducing the daily recreational take down to five or three, the latter of which was described as the “most cautious” approach.

These proposed changes could see the recreational take from the PAU 2 area slashed nearly in half, dropping from 83 tonnes to 48 or 31 tonnes, depending on the option endorsed.

Mahara Okeroa was one of those at the forefront of a bid by Taranaki iwi groups to ban kaimoana collection along a section of the region's coastline, due to concerns about sustainability of the resource.

The paper explains the uncertainty around whether the “current recreational effort is sustainable”.

“The proposed allowances and recreational bag limits aim to restrict recreational harvest so that there is more certainty around the sustainability of stock.”

The paper said the 2017/18 national panel survey of marine recreational fishers estimated the recreational catch in the entire PAU 2 area was 83.22 tonnes.

The survey also found 17% of people bagged between one and three pāua per day, 14% bagged between four and six, and 69% bagged between seven and 10.

The kaimoana ban extends from just south of Ōpunake, up to the Herekawe Stream in New Plymouth.

The next national panel survey, which would provide a clearer view of the recreational catch, was due to be completed in September, but the results would not be available until 2024.

Within the review parameters there were no changes proposed to commercial catch limits, which sit at 121 tonnes, as its stocks were seen to be stable, the discussion paper said.

The customary Māori take would also stay at 12 tonnes.

Submissions on the pāua sustainability review paper close on February 8.

Any changes made will come into effect October 1.