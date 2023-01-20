Sales by Māori authorities down $86m, Stats NZ data shows

The value of sales by Māori authorities are down $86 million in the September 2022 quarter compared to the previous year, data shows.

The value of sales by Māori authorities are falling while employee earnings are up, new data shows.

Statistics New Zealand released Tatauranga umanga Māori – Statistics on Māori businesses: September 2022 quarter on Tuesday.

It presents data on Māori authorities, which are defined as businesses that receive, manage, or administer assets held in common ownership by iwi and Māori.

Māori authorities are one subset of Māori businesses that contribute to Aotearoa’s economy. The data release does not include all Māori-owned businesses.

The value of sales by Māori authorities in the September 2022 quarter was $952 million, down $86m or 8.3% from the September 2021 quarter.

The value of purchases was $716m, up $95m or 15.3% from the previous year.

The number of filled jobs was 11,830, up 280 jobs or 2.4% from the same time last year.

The value of earnings by employees of Māori authorities was $208m, up $14m or 7.3%.

Māori authorities exported $179m worth of goods, which was down $63m or 25% from the September quarter in 2021.

The data release stated that changes between the September 2021 and September 2022 quarters may have been impacted by Covid-19 restrictions.

These include alert level changes in Auckland and Northland and increased border closures during the September 2021 quarter.

Te Puni Kōkiri is the Government's principal policy adviser on Māori wellbeing and development.

Data and insights director Kristie Carter said she welcomed the latest data from Stats NZ depicting the continued development of the Māori economy.

"Māori-owned businesses are an important part of the Aotearoa New Zealand economy – they provide jobs and create wealth for Māori communities,” she said.

"When whānau are thriving, so do their communities, hapū, iwi and all of Aotearoa."

Carter said Te Puni Kōkiri has a strong focus on housing, employment, and Māori enterprise growth.

It considers these key contributors to whānau wellbeing and socioeconomic outcomes.

"We achieve this by supporting Māori businesses and organisations across the motu through various funding and development initiatives,” she said.