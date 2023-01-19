'New PM must continue to prioritise Māori and Pasifika'

Whoever replaces Jacinda Ardern must continue to prioritise Māori and Pasifika, or we could seriously lose momentum and go backwards, Pacific health leader Sir Collin Tukuitonga says.

The prime minister announced her shock resignation on Thursday – nine months out from the general election.

Tukuitonga said Ardern’s exit from politics is not only “a huge loss for the Pacific communities, but clearly for Māori and for New Zealand as a whole”.

Tukuitonga, Auckland University’s associate dean of public health, said: “Ardern has been and continues to be our greatest asset globally, for international trade, NZ’s reputation as a fair country and a good place to raise families.

“She’s much, much more, and it’s been absolutely tremendous to have her as our prime minister,” the Pasifika Medical Association executive added.

Tukuitonga said the PM’s announcement was “absolutely shocking”.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Sir Collin Tukuitonga says the new PM must continue to build on Ardern’s achievements, at home and abroad.

But he said his main concern now is the “alternative ideology of benefits for a few of New Zealand’s wealthy at the expense of Pacific and Māori communities.

“I just hope that we don’t swing too far to the right and that we continue to look after our most vulnerable people, particularly Pacific and Māori communities.

“I would hope that whoever takes over continues to prioritise our people who need the most help.

“The new PM must continue to build on Ardern’s achievements.”

Ardern’s shock resignation comes a month after six MPs revealed they were retiring from politics this year. Pacific Peoples Minister Aupito William Sio was among them.

“The challenge, of course, is Aupito, who has been a strong driver of Pacific development, and he’s stepping down as well, so there are some big shoes to fill there too,” Tukuitonga said.

“We could seriously lose momentum and go backwards.”

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Minister for Pacific Peoples Aupito William Sio is also retiring from politics this year.

Aupito earlier said Ardern’s support for Pasifika would not be forgotten.

“I will always be grateful to Prime Minister Ardern for her support of my work for Pacific peoples.

“She introduced kindness, compassion, integrity and empathy – values that most people, especially in the Pacific, hold dearly and expect from their political leaders."

Tukuitonga said Ardern’s achievements and support for Māori and Pacific communities were unrivalled.

“I doubt that the Luxon-Seymour option would support Pacific and Māori communities as much as this government has.

“We haven’t had the election yet and one would hope that the achievements of PM Ardern and Minister Aupito and the Labour government will continue.

“They must be maintained – the Pacific plan for health that we should implement, and the developments that have taken place for communities. The very least to protect and build on those.”

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Prime Minister Ardern and daughter Neve at the Waitangi Treaty Grounds in 2021.

Tukuitonga said he respected Ardern’s decision. “She has a family and some of the nasty stuff must surely have got to her as well.

“She’s done a tremendous job with several crises – Covid-19, Whakaari/White Island, Christchurch terror attacks, all sorts of terrible things.

“I’m just grateful that she was the prime minister when all that happened because, take Covid for example, things could have been a lot worse for us, particularly our vulnerable communities.”

Fijian health expert Dr Api Talematoga also praised Ardern.

“I liked that she listened to clinical advice, and she also allowed the Pacific health sector to get on and deliver health messages and interventions in culturally appropriate ways, and in familiar settings for Pacific communities, churches etc.”

Supplied Dave Buttabean Letele said Ardern was the right person to lead Aotearoa through the pandemic.

Community leader Dave Buttabean Letele praised Ardern for her work during the pandemic.

“I’m grateful she was our leader through the pandemic. She was the right person to lead us through,” Latele said.

“My focus is always lifting people out of poverty, and breaking the cycles so many of our children are born into. There’s still so much work to be done there. I hope and pray whoever takes over is focused on improving those stats.”

Pacific Business Hub founder Laura Keil-Hall said she was shocked with the news of Ardern’s resignation.

Keil-Hall said Ardern and her government did well for Pasifika.

“From my own personal view and opinion, I believe she was the right fit to lead us during the most challenging time for our nation with the pandemic.”

She said she felt Pasifika were listened to and well supported during those tough times.

“Also now, there's more support with regards to direct funding available to Pacific businesses whereas before it was nonexistent.

“I guess it helps that we have a significant number of Pasifika representatives in the government who are advocating for our communities.”

Ardern’s last day in office is February 7.