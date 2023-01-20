Cyclone Irene: Kiwis safe, NZ stands ready to assist Vanuatu

Kiwi Glen Craig captured this footage from his office in Port Vila, hours after TC Irene had passed over the capital on Thursday.

Tropical Cyclone Irene has wreaked havoc on Vanuatu causing widespread flooding, power cuts and road closures on Thursday, Vanuatu’s meteorology office said.

All flights, international and domestic, have been cancelled for safety reasons.

While the extent of the damage is still being assessed, New Zealand stands ready to assist the people of Vanuatu.

In a statement, the Government said it would respond to any requests for assistance from the Vanuatu authorities.

New Zealand looks likely to escape any impact from Irene and the MetService said the tropical cyclone was expected to remain north of the country.

Irene, a category 2 storm, is now a “tropical low” but the Vanuatu government said on Friday it would continue to monitor the situation, and reactivate the alerts should the system intensify.

The French meteorological services also reported that Irene’s winds, at its centre, were close to 101kph with gusts reaching 140kph.

Santo Environment Network Villagers work to protect their thatched huts in Santo, Vanuatu.

There are 53 Kiwis registered in Vanuatu and efforts are being made to ensure their safety, the Ministry for Foreign Affairs and Trade said.

“Aotearoa New Zealand stands ready to assist and to respond to any requests for assistance from the Government of Vanuatu, should the situation worsen,” a Mfat spokesperson said.

”We have sent a SafeTravel message to all 53 New Zealanders registered in Vanuatu.

“New Zealanders requiring urgent consular assistance can call the 24/7 Consular emergency line on +64 99 20 20 20,” the spokesperson said.

Glen Craig Glen Craig says Kiwis in Port Vila are safe.

Some areas in Port Vila, Vanuatu’s capital, were flooded with fallen trees blocking roads.

Glen Craig lives in the capital and told Stuff the brunt of Irene was felt outside Vila – in Tafea, Shefa, Malampa, Penama and Sanma provinces.

Craig, chairperson of the Vanuatu Business Resilience Council, said the New Zealand community in the capital was safe.

“Everyone is doing OK. We were very lucky. Damage in Vila was minimal, and the cyclone travelled very quickly over the island,” the former Taupō resident said.

“There were very large waves, but the damage was limited to some flooding and primarily agriculture crops. Little structural damage from across the country so far.”

Craig, who has been in Vanuatu since 2004, said he was impressed with the readiness for Irene.

He said the residents had mobilised 72 hours before the cyclone hit and were “very well-prepared” and other members of Vila’s international community – many of them from Australia, France and China – were safe too.

“We are all safe in Port Vila. You could still drive out on the roads, but you would get wet and in winds peaking up to 40-45 knots,” Craig said.

“There were trees down and roofing iron blown away but overall we were very lucky in the capital. But unfortunately it looks like the lower southern islands would have some significant agricultural damage and to homes.

Glen Craig What's left of a billboard in downtown Port Vila.

“We’ve been in touch with the high commission, and they’ve been very proactive, sharing updates on their social media platforms.”

Craig said efforts are now being made by the Kiwis and their international colleagues “to get immediate support to those who need it”.

New Zealand’s High Commission in Port Vila remains closed with staff working from home.

“New Zealanders requiring consular assistance can contact us on +678 33933 or email nzvanuatu@mfat.govt.nz,” the high commission said in a statement.

Vanuatu’s National Disaster Management Office has cleared all alerts, but an inland severe weather warning remained for the weekend.

The VNDMO said the northern and central Islands would receive isolated heavy rainfall and thunder on Friday and Saturday.

In Fiji, the Meteorological Service said that the weather movement was weakening.

However, a heavy rain warning, flash flood and coastal inundation alerts were issued for parts of Fiji on Friday.

In March 2015, Vanuatu suffered one of its worst climate disasters when the category 5 cyclone Pam hit the country, leaving more than 20 people dead, thousands homeless and damage costs in excess of NZ$1 billion.