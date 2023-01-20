Resettlement of Nauru refugees too slow, Amnesty International says

The six men have arrived in Auckland nine years after the deal was first struck with Australia. (First aired November 25, 2022.)

The resettlement of people from Australia’s offshore detention centre on Nauru needs urgent fast-tracking, a human rights group says.

Amnesty International understands four people were due to arrive in Aotearoa on Thursday, which would make them the second group to be resettled after six people arrived in November.

Australia accepted an offer from the New Zealand Government in March 2022, to resettle 150 refugees held in its detention system, each year.

Amnesty International Australia refugee rights adviser Dr Graham Thom said a faster process is urgently needed to end the cruelty of offshore detention.

"While we are thankful the New Zealand Government has stepped up to provide permanent solutions for people who have suffered in limbo for so many years in Australia’s offshore detention, the process is too slow,” he said.

There are around 170 people who remain in Nauru and Papua New Guinea requiring resettlement.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff A spokesperson for Minister Michael Wood said the Government is fulfilling its humanitarian commitments, but Amnesty International says it must speed up refugee resettlements.

A further 1000 people who have been shifted from offshore detention to Australia for medical treatment are also eligible to come to New Zealand.

"We are aware that interviews are ongoing, but if people are on a pathway to permanent settlement, why are they being left to suffer in the damaging conditions offshore,” Thom said.

“There is also the question of what the government plans to do for those who are still trapped in limbo in Australia."

Amnesty International claimed the indefinite detention of people on Nauru amounts to torture under international law in a 2016 report.

Refugee rights campaigner Zaki Haidari said it was time to bring people to safety without further delay.

"The Australian Government’s offshore detention regime in Nauru and Papua New Guinea has destroyed so many lives on those islands to the point where many people are now so broken they can’t make a decision for themselves and are bereft of hope," he said.

"The new Australian Government has an opportunity to acknowledge the damage caused to refugees over many years by bringing them to Australia immediately and providing them with care so they can recover in Australia before going to New Zealand."

A spokesperson for Immigration Minister Michael Wood said the Government was pleased to be able to provide resettlement outcomes for refugees who would otherwise face uncertain futures.

"New Zealand has a long and proud history of refugee resettlement and our resettlement arrangement with Australia is an example of how we are fulfilling our humanitarian international commitment,” he said.

"Refugees from Nauru will be resettled through our internationally recognised resettlement process, starting at Te Āhuru Mōwai o Aotearoa – Māngere Refugee Resettlement Centre, which helps ease them into life and work in New Zealand, followed by in-community support as they go on to establish their lives in New Zealand."