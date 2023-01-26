Kōrero at Auckland Civic Theatre to explore kapa haka as a celebration of Māoritanga

Dr Kiri Tamihere will share her passion for kapa haka as a speaker at the M9 event Taku ihi! Taku wehi! Taku wana! Kapa Haka: A performer's perspective.

Nine Māori voices are coming together to kōrero about the role of kapa haka in promoting and retaining Māori tikanga.

Taku ihi! Taku wehi! Taku wana! Kapa Haka: A performer's perspective will take place at the Civic Theatre in central Auckland on February 21.

Presented by TV and radio host Stacey Morrison, it is the third instalment of M9, a speaking event influenced by modern-day TED-Talks and Māori tikanga, and will kick off the Māori performing arts festival Te Matatini Herenga Waka Herenga Tangata.

Event director Ria Hall said it will celebrate te ao Māori through whakaaturanga, whakaari, and whakawhiti kōrero or presentation, performance, and conversation.

“Kapa haka allows for the ultimate connection to Māoritanga and its presence in our lives is more than performance,” she said.

"Our haka and waiata give us strength that we can carry into other parts of our lives. We can’t wait to explore this topic more alongside Te Matatini."

M9 Kapa haka is in the M9 spotlight for the February 21 event, following the success of two previous M9s including this one celebrating Te Wiki o te Reo Māori in 2022.

Completing the lineup of kaikōrero are Kahurangi Milne, Bailey Mackey and Peata Melbourne, joining Matai Smith, Troy Kingi, Cilla Ruha, Kura Te Ua, Rawiri Waititi and Dr Kiri Tamihere for the event.

They will discuss the impact kapa haka has had on their lives and the benefit of expressing Māoritanga through waiata and haka.

Television presenter Matai Smith (Rongowhakaata, Ngāi Tāmanuhiri and Ngāti Kahungunu) was introduced to kapa haka at school and has performed at Te Matatini in the past.

Supplied Television presenter Matai Smith will recount his experiences performing kapa haka and what it means to him.

“I'm a kid that was raised in the 80s, and now in 2023… kapa haka is very prevalent not only in kura kaupapa Māori but in most schools around Aotearoa now,” he said.

“Kapa haka is just part and parcel with kids identifying with what it is to be from Aotearoa."

Hall said she is looking forward to a massive week for te iwi Māori and Aotearoa.

M9/Supplied M9, presented by Stacey Morrison, combines the modern TED Talk with Māori tikanga and will signal the start of the performing arts festival Te Matatini.

“Our kaikōrero are excited to share their journey of kapa haka with te iwi Māori and whānau who are interested in te ao Māori,” she said.

"There is even more excitement as the motu prepares for a week of haka, that we have been desperately missing since the outbreak of Covid-19."