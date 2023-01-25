Fiji's former attorney-general questioned by police

Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum is under police investigation in Fiji.

A former Fijian attorney-general is being questioned by police this week.

Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum is accused of inciting racial hatred and violence during a press conference in Suva last month.

He left the country on Boxing Day, two days after his FijiFirst Party was defeated by Sitiveni Rabuka’s coalition following the December 14 general election.

A police border alert was issued for Sayed-Khaiyum on December 29.

The FijiFirst general secretary returned home last Friday and presented himself to the police criminal investigation department (CID) on Tuesday.

People’s Alliance Party secretary, Sakiasi Ditoka, had filed a complaint against Sayed-Khaiyum on December 22.

Sayed-Khaiyum’s lawyer, Devanesh Sharma, told local media he could not comment on what the discussions between his client and police were about as they were only midway through.

He said they were “halfway through an interview” and it would be more prudent not to say anything.

“Respect the system and do not ask any questions about what just happened today. We should finish by tomorrow.”

Sayed-Khaiyum told the waiting media outside that the CID was “very professional and courteous” and he appreciated and commended them for that.

He has been released and is expected to return for more questioning, police said.

Sayed-Khaiyum has been criticised since returning home.

In his hour-long news conference on Saturday, January 21, he attacked Rabuka’s “first 100 days in office” plan.

Sayed-Khaiyum claimed that the government had “broken the law” and “separation of powers”.

Fijian minfo Fiji's Attorney-General Siromi Turaga says Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum is trying to create fear and uncertainty in the country.

But his successor, Siromi Turaga, said it was unfortunate that the FijiFirst secretary “still thinks he is in control and is playing political games to mislead the public”.

“Mr Sayed-Khaiyum is not the shadow attorney-general and lost his parliamentary seat, having breached the law in attending a meeting of the Constitutional Officers Commission (COC), while being an MP and a party official of the FFP,” Turaga told journalists.

“Sayed-Khaiyum should leave the governing to the elected government and focus on his role as general secretary. He should let the elected opposition MPs do their job.”

Turaga said the former attorney-general was trying to create fear and uncertainty in the country.

“Mr Sayed-Khaiyum is playing political games, exaggerating half-truths to mislead the public and attempt to pressure the commander RFMF (Republic of Fiji Military Forces commander) to invoke his powers under Section 131 of the 2013 Constitution.

“Mr Sayed-Khaiyum made baseless allegations based on unnamed sources which are no better than gossip,” Turaga said.

The attorney-general said Sayed-Khaiyum should file a constitutional redress application if he has any complaints against the government.